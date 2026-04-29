Concord And BMG Agree To Merge In One Of The Biggest Music Deals In Years

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Two of the largest independent music companies in the world are joining forces. Concord and BMG announced this week that they have reached a deal to merge, creating what many in the industry are already calling a new fourth major music company, according to Variety reports.

The merged company will operate under the BMG name and will bring together massive music publishing, recorded music, and theatrical catalogs. According to Deadline, the combined business will be majority owned by Bertelsmann, the German media company that already owns BMG, while investment firm Great Mountain Partners, which backs Concord, will retain a significant minority stake.

Under the terms announced by the companies, Bertelsmann will control about 67 percent of the new BMG, while affiliates of Great Mountain Partners will own the remaining 33 percent, according to Music Business Worldwide. As part of the agreement, Great Mountain Partners will also receive a one‑time cash payment of $1.16 billion, as confirmed by multiple outlets.

The companies say the merger is expected to close in the second half of 2026, pending regulatory approval.

Concord CEO Bob Valentine will lead the merged company as chief executive, while current BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld will become chairman, and is also set to become CEO of Bertelsmann in early 2027.

The global headquarters of the new BMG will be based in Nashville, where Concord is currently located, while the European headquarters will remain in Berlin, according to official company statements.

Financially, the combined company is projecting ambitious growth. The companies said they aim to reach $1.2 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in the medium term, building from a projected base of more than $730 million in 2026, according to Deadline.

The new BMG will control a wide-ranging and influential catalog that includes recordings and songs by artists such as Jelly Roll, Tina Turner, Paul Simon, Phil Collins, R.E.M., and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Theatrical works like Hamilton and The Sound of Music are also part of Concord’s portfolio and will remain under the combined company, according to Playbill.

While some observers are calling the merger the creation of a fourth major music company, executives from both sides stress that the goal is not to copy the traditional major-label model. Bob Valentine said the larger scale will allow the company to invest more in artists, technology, and global reach while keeping its independent mindset.