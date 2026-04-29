Marathon Live Welcomes Kicker’s Saloon In Jacksonville To Its Portfolio

JACKSONVILLE BEACH< FL (CelebrityAccess) – ull-service facility management, promoter, and operating company Marathon Live has announced the addition of Kicker’s Saloon in Jacksonville Beach, FL to its portfolio. In addition, Chattanooga’s premier live music and event facility The Signal, operated by Marathon Live, is expanding with additional footprint into the former Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center.

Marathon Live has now added Kicker’s Saloon, a new 600-capacity GA country themed venue in Jacksonville Beach, FL, to its Facility Management Division. Opened in January 2026, Marathon Live is now administering a variety of services including talent buying. Kicker’s Saloon hosts touring country, blues, southern rock and classic rock artists in addition to local & regional programming. Marathon Live also owns and operates its 1,266-capacity venue, FIVE, located in the Five Points neighborhood of Jacksonville.

The Signal in Chattanooga is expanding into the remaining convention spaces at 21 Choo Choo Ave., further integrating the former Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center footprint into its operations. The new event space named The Commons will occupy what was once the Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center’s lecture hall & meeting rooms. The Commons will provide a flexible event environment that preserves the original multi room layout. The existing retractable wall system will continue to allow event clients to book the rooms individually or in combined configuration, supporting a wide range of event formats.

With the addition of The Commons, The Signal will soon boast three separate event spaces:

• Concert Hall – 1,500 capacity room (with premium viewing mezzanine) ideal for national touring bands, comedians, and events.

• The Parlour – 550 capacity room, formerly known as The Ballroom, ideal for receptions, holiday parties, fundraisers and intimate concerts.

• The Commons – Multi-configuration spaces ideal for presentations, breakout sessions and community events.