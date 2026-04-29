Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) Announces 2026 Board Of Directors

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Nashville Songwriters Association International’s (NSAI) Board of Directors recently held its first meeting with the acting 2026-2027 Board, welcoming new members Victoria Banks and Josh Jenkins to The Music Mill, where they joined the 25 other professional songwriters who serve as leadership for the organization.

The general election for the Board was held earlier this year, resulting in the addition of Banks and Jenkins who are joining for their first term, and the re-election of nine existing board members who begin an additional two-year term: Trannie Anderson, Steve Bogard, Chris DeStefano, J.T. Harding, Byron Hill, Jamie Moore, Liz Rose, Jenn Schott, and Emily Shackelton.

Previously appointed 1-year terms include Roger Brown as Legislative Chair, Parker Welling as Industry Liaison, and Rhett Akins and Drew Baldridge as Artist-Writers.

The new and re-elected members join current board members whose terms expire in 2027: Kelly Archer, Jessie Jo Dillon, David Hodges, Lee Thomas Miller, Tim Nichols, Josh Osborne, Deric Ruttan, Lydia Vaughn, Troy Verges, Ben Williams, Dan Wilson, and Jimmy Yeary.

Officers for the next year include Lee Thomas Miller – President, Jenn Schott – Vice President, Roger Brown – Legislative Chair, Parker Welling – Industry Liaison, Tim Nichols – Sgt.-at-Arms, Byron Hill – Secretary and Steve Bogard – Treasurer. Josh Osborne, Liz Rose and Troy Verges also serve as At-Large Members of the Executive Committee.

NSAI Board elections happen in two phases and include voting by the NSAI Professional Songwriter Membership and appointments by the NSAI Board of Directors.