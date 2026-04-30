Big Machine Records Signs Singer/Songwriter And Multi-Instrumentalist Naomi Carman

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Big Machine Records announces the signing of Country and Americana singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Naomi Carman. Carman, a 23-year-old Cincinnati native, made her debut at the annual Big Machine Luncheon during CRS – just hours after signing her deal – performing a vintage, soul-kissed cover of Gene Vincent’s “Be-Bop-a-Lula” and her unreleased song “Little Sister.”

“From the moment I met Naomi, I felt I’d met a timeless artist,” said Founder, Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta. “Her depth and knowledge of her craft, her deep understanding of the roots of Country, Rockabilly and Rock ’n’ Roll, her uncanny ability to play practically any instrument, and her insanely original musical approach immediately had me hooked. And, I’m sure it will be the same for everyone else!”

“Been dreamin’ of this day ever since I was that little kid singing in those old honky-tonks, though I never imagined it would happen this way!” said Carman. “So grateful to Scott, Big Machine Records for believin’ in me and my music! I’m excited to work hard, write and sing my heart out while creating something really special.”

Influenced by genre mainstays like Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline, as well as Sun Records icons Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis, Carman has built a fanbase by sharing covers that highlight her timeless vocals, retro-leaning melodies and multi-instrumental abilities spanning guitar, lap steel, piano and drums. Before joining country artist Carter Faith on select dates of her Cherry Valley headline tour, she spent more than a decade performing alongside her father, Blair, in honky-tonk bars and festivals across the country. In 2024, she signed with Big Machine Group songwriter and Haptic Management Founder Brent James and is set to release new music in the coming months.

The newest addition marks the first signing for Big Machine Records since Founder and Chairman Scott Borchetta reacquired the label in February and launched Borchetta Entertainment Group (B.E.G.). Since then, the company has signed The Band Perry and Carly Pearce to its management arm. It has also expanded into a strategic sports partnership with KMM Sports Founder and President Kelli Masters and Erik Logan, CEO of Robbins Research International and Chief Advisor to Tony Robbins.

NAOMI CARMAN’S UPCOMING PERFORMANCEES:

Sat., May 9 | New Richmond, OH | 55th Annual Appalachian Festival

Sat., May 9 | Manchester, OH | River Life Music Festival

Fri., Sep 18 | Streetsboro, OH | Honky Tonk House Concerts

Sat., Oct 17 | Wakeman, OH | Naomi Carman Band at RIVERDOG Music