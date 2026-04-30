May 2026 Photo Tour

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NEW TOURS
NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Jun
12
2026
|
Bonnaroo Music Festival
|
Jun
13
2026
|
Bonnaroo Music Festival
|
Jun
13
2026
|
Bonnaroo Music Festival
|
Jun
13
2026
|
Bonnaroo Music Festival
|
Jun
13
2026
|
Bonnaroo Music Festival
VITALSIGNS
VITALSIGNS
2426TOTAL THIS YEAR
72TOTAL THIS WEEK
Filter Signings Typex
- Exclusive Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Record Label
-
13 Artists
telekura - Owen Gray
-
Big Wave Agency
Il Divo - Zach Hyde (North America)
-
Corson Agency
ossien - Brian Lachman (North America)
-
Earth Agency
Clarion - Sophie Roberts
Cure For Paranoia - Sophie Roberts
Evanora Unlimited - Daniel Turner
Frog - Alba Martin
Hana Stretton - Andy Halliday
-
Knitting Factory Management
Son Rompe Pera - Aaron Johnson (with with Timothy Timo Bisig)
-
Southern Drift
Charlie Worsham - Michael Bryan
Gods Country - Michael Bryan (Podcast)
Kennedy Wilde - Michael Bryan
-
1916 Enterprises
-
All Time Publishing
-
Anomaly Music
-
Bella Figura Music
Paul Epworth (Catalogue)
-
ADA/Warner Music Canada
Zach McPhee (Distribution)
-
Alcopop! Records
-
Blitzcat Records
-
BMG
Spotify Charts
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
2
|1
|3
|4
|37,091,551
2
1
|1
|1
|10
|34,460,045
3
1
|1
|2
|22
|32,367,995
4
New
|4
|—
|1
|32,277,135
5
–
|2
|5
|48
|31,799,436
6
1
|6
|7
|19
|28,608,645
7
1
|3
|6
|21
|28,369,573
8
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