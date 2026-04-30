Olivia Rodrigo Announces ‘The Unraveled Tour’ Across North America, Europe And The UK

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo announced The Unraveled Tour, a massive 65-date run across North America, Europe, and the UK. The tour supports her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, out June 12, 2026 via Geffen Records. Promoted by Live Nation, the global tour kicks off Friday, September 25 in Hartford, CT at PeoplesBank Arena and features multi-night plays in cities around the world including Washington, DC, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Vancouver, Oakland, Las Vegas, Stockholm, Paris, Milan, and more.

The tour will also include extended outings in key markets, with four nights at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and London’s The O2. Special guests Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, and Wolf Alice will join Olivia on select dates.

The Unraveled Tour follows the success of Olivia Rodrigo’s 2022 debut, The SOUR Tour, and her first headline arena run, the GUTS world tour, which spanned more than 60 cities across 20+ countries throughout 2024 and 2025. The GUTS world tour marked her largest tour to date, with 95 sold-out shows and over 1.4 million fans in attendance, including performances at iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, and Sportpaleis. Notably, Billboard also named Olivia ‘Touring Artist of the Year’ in 2024.

“drop dead”, the first song released from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Rodrigo the first artist to debut the lead singles from all of her studio albums at No. 1 on the Hot 100. Rodrigo is also the only artist born this century with multiple Hot 100 No. 1s (“drop dead”, “vampire”, “good 4 u”, “drivers license”). you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love offers a mature, expansive and inspired sound from Rodrigo, while still grounded in the tenderness and originality of her beloved previous work.

Rodrigo is set to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tonight (April 30), and will make her hosting debut with double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend on May 2.

AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP & TICKET PRESALE: American Express is partnering with Olivia Rodrigo to deliver ticket access, perks, and (in select cities) experiences for Card Members tied to you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and The Unraveled Tour. The collaboration builds on an extensive partnership that has included GUTS world tour presales, GUTS Gallery pop-ups, and a celebration of American Express’ refreshed Platinum Card with An Evening with Olivia Rodrigo.

Eligible American Express® Card Members will have access to Amex Presale Tickets® for the North America, Europe and UK dates, available for purchase on OliviaRodrigo.com starting Tuesday, May 5 at 12pm local time through Wednesday, May 6 at 10pm local time, while supplies last. Presale dates and times vary by show. Terms apply. Amex Presale Tickets are one of many entertainment benefits available to eligible American Express Card Members can access across select arts, theater, sports and music events through Amex Experiences™.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: The general onsale will begin Thursday, May 7 at 12pm local time at OliviaRodrigo.com.

EUROPE TICKETS: For Europe dates, fans can also register for presale access by pre-ordering Olivia’s new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love or by signing up—no purchase necessary. Those already preordered will automatically receive a code. The general onsale begins Thursday, May 7 at 12pm local time at OliviaRodrigo.com.

UK TICKETS: For UK dates, tickets will first be available via an O2 presale beginning Tuesday, May 5 at 10am local timeOliviaRodrigo.com. Fans can also register for presale access by pre-ordering Olivia’s new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love or by signing up—no purchase necessary. Those who already preordered will automatically receive a code. The general onsale begins Thursday, May 7 at 12pm local time at OliviaRodrigo.com.

VIP: The Unraveled Tour will also offer VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

SILVER STAR TICKETS: Olivia Rodrigo will once again offer Silver Star Tickets on her upcoming tour, with a limited number of $20 USD tickets (or local currency equivalent, plus taxes where applicable) available at a later date. Originally introduced during the GUTS world tour, the program is designed to make attending shows more accessible and affordable for fans.

Tickets must be purchased in pairs, with a maximum of two per order. Seats will be assigned together, with locations revealed on the day of show at venue box office pickup. Ticket locations may include limited view, lower and upper levels, as well as floor seating.

OLIVIA RODRIGO’S FUND 4 GOOD: Fund 4 Good is a global initiative that supports community-based nonprofits to build an equitable and just future for all women and girls. Past donations supported organizations championing girls’ education, reproductive rights, and the prevention of gender-based violence. A portion of Olivia’s proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the fund.

THE UNRAVELED TOUR 2026/2027 DATES:

Fri, Sep 25 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena+

Sat, Sep 26 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena+

Tue, Sep 29 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena+

Wed, Sep 30 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena+

Sat, Oct 3 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena+

Sun, Oct 4 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena+

Wed, Oct 7 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center+

Thu, Oct 8 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center+

Sun, Oct 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center+

Mon, Oct 12 — Chicago, IL — United Center+

Thu, Oct 15 — Boston, MA — TD Garden+

Sat, Oct 17 — Boston, MA — TD Garden+

Wed, Oct 21 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre+

Thu, Oct 22 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre+

Mon, Oct 26 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena+

Tue, Oct 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena+

Thu, Oct 29 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center+

Fri, Oct 30 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center+

Sat, Nov 7 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena^

Sun, Nov 8 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena^

Wed, Nov 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena^

Thu, Nov 12 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena^

Sun, Nov 15 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center^

Mon, Nov 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center^

Thu, Nov 19 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena^

Fri, Nov 20 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena^

Mon, Nov 23 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena^

Tue, Nov 24 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena^

Tue, Dec 1 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena^

Wed, Dec 2 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena^

Mon, Dec 7 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena^

Tue, Dec 8 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena^

Fri, Dec 11 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena^

Sat, Dec 12 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena^

Tue, Dec 15 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center^

Wed, Dec 16 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center^

Sat, Dec 19 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena^

Sun, Dec 20 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena^

Tue, Jan 12 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^

Wed, Jan 13 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^

Sat, Jan 16 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^

Sun, Jan 17 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^

Thu, Feb 11 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^

Fri, Feb 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^

Mon, Feb 15 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^

Tue, Feb 16 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^

Fri Mar 19 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena~

Sat Mar 20 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena~

Tue Mar 23 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome~

Wed Mar 24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome~

Thu Apr 1 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle~

Fri Apr 2 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle~

Mon Apr 5 — London, UK — The O2~

Tue Apr 6 — London, UK — The O2~

Thu Apr 8 — London, UK — The O2~

Fri Apr 9 — London, UK — The O2~

Fri Apr 23 — Paris, France — La Defense Arena=

Tue Apr 27 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome=

Wed Apr 28 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome=

Sat May 1 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi=

Sun May 2 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi=

Support Key

+ Wolf Alice

^ Devon Again

# The Last Dinner Party

~ Grace Ives

= Die Spitz