Primary Wave Music Raises $2.2B For Fourth Music Fund

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music (“Primary Wave” or the “Firm”), a leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world and a strategic partner of Brookfield, has announced the final closing of Primary Wave Music IP Fund 4 (“the Fund”), with total commitments of $2.225 billion.

The Fund significantly exceeded its original target of $1.5 billion as well as its hard cap of $2 billion, making it the largest dedicated closed-end music royalties fund raised to date in the industry. Backed by a diverse global investor base, spanning insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and large family offices, the Fund’s close marks the fourth consecutive oversubscribed Primary Wave Fund. This reflects the deepening institutional recognition of music intellectual property (IP) as a differentiated and scalable asset class and specifically Primary Wave’s ability to partner with unique artists and enhance the value of those rights.

Primary Wave Music IP Fund 4 is the latest vintage of the Firm’s flagship strategy focused on acquiring high-quality music and actively enhancing its value through Primary Wave’s integrated platform. This includes marketing and branding, sync licensing, digital distribution, content development, and immersive experience, with the objective of generating consistent and long-term capital appreciation.

Larry Mestel, CEO of Primary Wave Music said, “This fundraise validates both the platform we have built at Primary Wave and our conviction that an active, aggressive hands-on approach to marketing music is what drives superior long-term returns for our investors and growth in value to our artists.”

Craig Noble, CEO of Brookfield’s Credit business, said, “Primary Wave has built a category-defining platform in music IP, with a clear track record of sourcing, scaling, and enhancing high-quality assets. The success of this fundraise reflects both the strength of their strategy and the growing role of music royalties within institutional portfolios. We are excited about our long-term partnership with the company.”

Bill Cisneros, President of Primary Wave IP Investment Management adds, “We are thrilled with this exceptional result, and most importantly with the group of thought leading global institutional investors which has joined us in Fund 4.”

To date, Fund 4 has invested $700 million, to a diversified set of over 65 single-artist catalogs including The Notorious B.I.G., Village People, Neil Sedaka, Itzhak Perlman, Ric Ocasek, The Cars, Robert “Kool” Bell, Gilberto Gil, Thin Lizzy, Dave Brubeck, and others.