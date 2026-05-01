Britney Spears Charged In DUI Case Weeks After March Arrest

LOS ANGELS (CelebrityAccess) – Pop star Britney Spears is back in the headlines following a legal development tied to her March 2026 arrest. The singer has now been formally charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence in California.

According to reporting by Reuters, Spears was charged on April 30 after being arrested weeks earlier in Ventura County. Authorities said she was pulled over after driving erratically, and officers believed she showed signs of impairment at the time.

The original incident happened on March 4, when Spears was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. As previously reported by multiple outlets, including Reuters, she was released shortly after being booked.

In the weeks following the arrest, Spears voluntarily entered a treatment facility. According to Reuters, she sought help in April after the incident, signaling an effort to address both substance use and personal well-being.

More recently, outlets including People and Reuters report that Spears has since left treatment ahead of her upcoming court date. She is scheduled to be arraigned in early May but is not required to appear in person due to the misdemeanor charge.

If convicted, Spears could face probation, fines, and mandatory DUI education classes. However, reports suggest she may be eligible for a lesser plea deal, which could allow her to avoid jail time.