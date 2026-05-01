Graceland Announces All-American Weekend This July

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Elvis Presley’s Graceland will be lit in red, white and blue as it celebrates the nation’s independence during its All-American Weekend on July 3-5, 2026.

The three-day celebration features live music, an Elvis tribute concert, a gospel brunch, VIP experiences, and an Elvis-themed fireworks spectacular. The weekend also marks the final days of The American Spirit of Elvis Presley, a limited-time display honoring Elvis’ love of country in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Guests looking for a holiday getaway can book an All-American Weekend package, which includes a two-night hotel stay at our AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland resort hotel, tickets to select weekend events, and access to exclusive experiences such as a champagne toast and a BBQ dinner. Individual tickets to select events, including concerts and brunch, are also available.

The celebration begins July 3 with a champagne toast and exclusive photo opportunity inside the Dressed to Rock exhibit at Elvis Presley’s Memphis for VIP guests, followed by a Welcome Dinner featuring Southern BBQ. That evening, The Dreamboats take the stage with their high-energy rock ’n’ roll performance.

The night concludes with the All-American Party & Fireworks Extravaganza, hosted by DJ Argo of SiriusXM Elvis Radio, and featuring a special performance of the National Anthem by kids from the Graceland Performing Arts Camp. The evening culminates in a fireworks display set to Elvis music. Admission to the outdoor fireworks event is free beginning at 7:30 p.m.*

On July 4, the Graceland Soundstage will feature two of the world’s top Elvis tribute artists: Jimmy Holmes, the reigning 2025 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winner; and Pat Dunn, the 2021 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist winner.

Following the show, guests can experience Graceland in a new way with the debut of After Dark Graceland Tours. Beginning at 9:15 pm, these limited-capacity tours will offer unique storytelling, behind-the-scenes insights, and a special photo opportunity inside the mansion.

The celebration concludes on Sunday, July 5, with the Great American Gospel Brunch, featuring delicious Southern specialties as guests enjoy inspirational music from The Tennessee Mass Choir.

The American Spirit of Elvis Presley display, located at the Racquetball Building as part of the Graceland Mansion tour, will be on view through the Fourth of July weekend.

Featured artifacts in the display include: