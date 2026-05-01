NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Industry veteran Kate Lazzari joins Messina Touring’s touring and booking team, bringing a strong background in global touring and live event operations to the company’s Nashville office.

Lazzari offers nearly a decade of experience from Concerts West, the boutique touring division of AEG Presents led by John Meglen and Paul Gongaware, where she spent the past eight-plus years on the booking team. During her tenure, she contributed to international tours for some of the world’s most recognized artists and productions, including The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Celine Dion, Ado, Simone Biles, KALEO, Drake Milligan and Aly & AJ.

Her work has taken her across North America, South America and Europe, providing formative road experiences where she played a key role in artist support and development, tour logistics and operational execution on a global scale.

In her new role at Messina Touring Group, Lazzari will support the company’s full artist roster while also contributing to new touring opportunities and strategic growth initiatives.

“I’m thrilled to join Messina Touring, an exceptional team with an extraordinary legacy in live entertainment,” shares Lazzari. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and look forward to supporting artists and contributing to their continued success in live music.”

“We are so excited to have Kate join our team,” adds Haley McCollister, President, Nashville. “Her experience and passion make her a perfect fit for Messina Touring. She will be an integral part of our continued growth, and our clients will greatly benefit from having her in their corner.”

Messina Touring is currently celebrating the company’s 25th year of shaping the live music landscape, marking a journey that officially began on January 31, 2002, not as a corporate ambition, but as a belief in artists, relationships and doing things differently. In the two-plus decades since, what began as a trio of promoters betting on themselves has evolved into a juggernaut representing some of the biggest touring artists in the world: Taylor Swift, George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Ed Sheeran, Eric Church, Blake Shelton, The Lumineers and more.

The 25th anniversary milestone also coincides with a renewed focus on the future. With a newly unveiled brand identity plus a robust slate of tours underway and ahead in 2026 – from Sheeran’s 2026 Loop Tour playing stadiums across the globe to Chesney returning to Sphere in Las Vegas for year two of his residency – the company enters its next chapter grounded in the same principles that have guided it since the beginning: trust, collaboration and a belief that the best touring careers are built together.