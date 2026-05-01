National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) Elect New Board Members

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), the trade group for U.S. independent agents, managers and the thousands of artists they represent recently held their annual general membership elections for Board Of Directors.

Newly elected to the NITO Board are Thomas Cussins, Founder and CEO of Ineffable Music Group; Alex Fang, Vice President of New Frontier Touring; Liz Pjesky, Head of Marketing and Ticketing at High Road Touring; and Amanda Silecchio-Frederick, Artist Manager at Madison House.

They join re-elected NITO Board members Adam Bauer, Partner/Agent at Dynamic Talent International; Jon Grau, Artist Manager at Thirty Tigers; Nelly Neben, Founder & President of Axis Artist Management; Randy Nichols, Artist Manager and Entrepreneur at Fly South Music Group; Steve Schenck, Principal at TKO; Scott Sokol, CEO/Agent at Pinnacle Entertainment; Michel Vega, CEO of Magnus Talent Agency; and Matt Yasecko, Chief Operation Officer of ROAM.

Additional Board Members serving current terms include NITO President Wayne Forte of Entourage Talent Associates, Amy Butterer of outer/most, David Gottlieb of Death Or Glory, Fielding Logan of Q Prime, Maria Matias of Maria Matias Music, Jack Randall of The Kurland Agency and Stormy Shepherd of Leave Home Booking.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our departing board members, Chris Harris, Sean Patrick Rhorer and founding members Tom Chauncey and Paul Lohr,” stated NITO Executive Director Nathaniel Marro. “Their foundational leadership has been instrumental in establishing NITO as a vital voice for the independent community.”

“This is a critical time for live music and our new Board is ready for the challenge,” Marro added. “This remains a pivotal era for the live music industry and NITO will advocate fiercely for our members on critical fronts, including the Live Nation antitrust proceedings, ticket free and resale restrictions, PRO reform, and streamlining the Artist VISA process.”