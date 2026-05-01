Oak View Group Announces Partnership With Make-A-Wish Children’s Charity

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services including venue development, venue management, hospitality, and sponsorship sales, has announced a first of its kind global charity partnership with Make-A-Wish, one of the world’s leading charities granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses. The partnership includes a commitment from OVG to raise critical funds through the “Round Up For Wishes” point-of-sale campaign across venues in the OVG portfolio including arenas, stadiums, convention centers, and performing arts facilities—spanning some of the most iconic destinations in live entertainment.

Guests at the initial 70 venues can now “round up” their purchases of food and beverages at OVG Hospitality point of sale systems to support local Make-A-Wish initiatives, enabling the organization to continue granting a wish every 33 minutes, on average, across the U.S. and its territories. Participating OVG venues includes: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO, Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO, CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD, Colorado State University Athletic Facilities in Fort Collins, CO, Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA, First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, MA, Mortgage Match Up Center in Phoenix, AZ, TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario Canada, and many more. With a global network of hundreds of world-class venues, OVG will help raise at least $250,000 for the children’s charity through August 2026.

In addition, OVG will provide unprecedented access to its venues and partners to host Make-A-Wish experiences for children nationwide. Kicking off in May with Allegiant Stadium, a child from Colorado — home to OVG’s corporate headquarters — will be granted an unforgettable Las Vegas experience, with tickets to see her favorite band, BTS, during their “Arirang” World Tour, along with curated in-venue moments designed to bring her wish to life.

“Our employees work tirelessly every day to provide truly special, memorable live experiences for all guests at OVG venues,” said Chris Granger, CEO, Oak View Group. “No organization knows how to create these moments for kids better than Make-A-Wish and it is our privilege to partner with them to bring joy to more children through one-of-a-kind, uplifting experiences. Their work is so significant and inspires us all to keep giving back to our community at the core of what we do.”

“This partnership is about meeting families where they already gather to celebrate the moments that matter,” said Flo Bryan, Chief Corporate Alliances Officer at Make-A-Wish America. “With Oak View Group’s expansive network of venues and their commitment to generosity through the Round Up for Wishes campaign, we’re able to turn everyday experiences into life-changing moments for children with critical illnesses. Together, we’re not only raising critical funds, but opening doors to unforgettable wish experiences that bring lasting hope and joy to wish families nationwide.”

Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has been fulfilling wishes to children battling critical illness, granting hundreds of thousands of life-changing experiences worldwide. These wishes help replace fear with confidence, sadness with joy, anxiety with hope. They provide children with renewed strength and optimism, bring families closer together, and inspire entire communities. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.