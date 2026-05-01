Octiive And Sound Royalties Launch New Collaboration To Offer Expedited Advances

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Octiive, a leading global music distribution and artist services platform, today announces a strategic collaboration with Sound Royalties, a pioneering music finance company, to provide independent artists with access to upfront funding based on their royalty earnings.

As independent artists continue to build sustainable careers outside of the traditional label system, access to capital remains one of the biggest barriers to growth. Through the relationship, Octiive artists can now unlock advances ranging from $1,000 to over $75 million for top-performing catalogs, enabling them to invest in recording, marketing, touring, team development, and more, without giving up ownership of their music or future creative control.

Via the new collaboration, Octiive’s community of more than 20,000 artists and 3,000 labels worldwide now has direct access to Sound Royalties’ services, integrated directly into the Octiive platform. The offering is backed by a decade of experience funding musicians across genres and career stages, with Sound Royalties having deployed $135 million to artists and rights holders globally last year.

Designed to meet artists at every stage of their careers, the offering includes two pathways:

• Sound Royalties AdvanceNow: smaller, expedited advances tailored for emerging artists generating between $1,000 and $5,000 annually.

• Sound Royalties Advances: larger advances for artists earning over $5,000 per year.

The Sound Royalties AdvanceNow product is a plug-and-play royalty advance solution that was developed to seamlessly integrate into distribution and label platforms. With the direct incorporation into the Octiive platform, cash advances of up to $5,000 can be provided in just three business days to qualified Octiive users. Both AdvanceNow and direct advances with Sound Royalties provide a streamlined, transparent process with no credit checks, no personal guarantees, and no hidden fees.

Unlike traditional financing models, advances are repaid through a portion of future royalties over a fixed term, with fixed payments — allowing artists to retain 100% ownership of their masters and rights. The funding process is designed to be fast and artist-friendly. Artists submit royalty data, receive a customized funding analysis, and can access capital within days of approval.

“This collaboration is about giving independent artists real financial leverage without compromising what matters most—their ownership and independence,” said Mershad Javan, CEO of Octiive. “By working with Sound Royalties, we’re able to offer a seamless path for artists to reinvest in their careers using the value they’ve already created.”

“The independent music sector is generating record revenue, and artists in this field deserve financing that keeps pace with them and meets their needs” said Alex Heiche, Founder and CEO of Sound Royalties. “We created AdvanceNow because we saw a clear need for a funding solution that could serve artists at every stage of their careers. By integrating directly with distributors and labels, AdvanceNow can deliver fast, seamless advances of up to $5,000, while Sound Royalties continues to provide more personalized funding options above that level. What makes the experience different is that we combine technology with live, human support, giving creators real people to help guide them through the process while they retain ownership and control of their music.”