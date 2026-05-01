Riser House Adds Leighanna Martin As Manager, A&R And Publishing

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Riser House continues to expand its team with the addition of Leighanna Martin as Manager, A&R + Publishing. In her new role, Martin will work closely alongside Brandon Perdue, SVP of A&R + Publishing, supporting the label and publishing rosters, which include multi-platinum artist Mitchell Tenpenny and hit producer-writer Jake Mitchell.

A Nashville native, Martin brings a strong foundation in creative development and artist relations to Riser House. She joins the company from Anthem Entertainment, where she spent nearly two years on the creative staff, honing her skills in song development and writer support. Prior to her time at Anthem, Martin worked in merchandising for Richards and Southern, where she played a key role in building and maintaining client relationships with artists including Ella Langley and Gavin Adcock.

“I’m so excited to be working with the team at Riser House,” says Martin. “The opportunity to champion great songs, support talented writers, and help shape creative direction is exactly what I’m passionate about. I’m looking forward to contributing to a team that values both artistry and strategy, and to playing a role in bringing impactful music to a wider audience.”

“Within five minutes of talking to Leighanna, I could tell she was the right fit for our team,” adds Perdue. “She’s bold, has a sharp song sensibility, and she’s passionate about her writers. She also has a stellar reputation within our community and is already making an impact across our rosters. I look forward to watching her grow into a true superstar in this town.”