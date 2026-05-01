Third Suspect Pleads Guilty in 2022 Murder of Jam Master Jay

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess0 – More than 20 years after the killing of Jam Master Jay, there has been a major update in the case. In April 2026, a third man, Jay Bryant, pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in the 2002 shooting.

According to reporting by Reuters, Bryant admitted that he helped the attackers get into Mizell’s recording studio in Queens by opening a locked door. He said he knew a gun would be used. Once inside, one of the men shot and killed Mizell, who was 37 years old.

The murder was connected to a drug deal gone wrong. According to Reuters and other outlets, including Associated Press, Mizell had been part of a plan to sell a large amount of cocaine, but a dispute broke out after some people were left out of the deal. That disagreement is believed to have led to the shooting.

Bryant is the first person to admit in court that he played a part in the killing. As reported by the Associated Press, the case went unsolved for many years, even though Jam Master Jay was a well-known figure in hip-hop. Bryant now faces up to 20 years in prison.

There have already been other major developments in the case. Two men, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington, were found guilty in 2024 for their roles in the murder. However, Reuters reported that Jordan’s conviction was later overturned, while Washington’s case is still being appealed.

Bryant’s guilty plea does not completely close the case, but it is an important step in a story that has gone on for decades.