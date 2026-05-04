All Things Go 2026 Announce Hayley Williams, Mitski, Lola Young And More

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – All Things Go Festival 2026 reveals the lineup of the 12th DC-area edition, with headliners including Hayley Williams, Brandi Carlile, Zara Larsson and ATG alumni, Mitski, MUNA, Lola Young, and Ethel Cain. The three-day festival, which has sold out for five consecutive years, features artists such as Sienna Spiro, Slayyyter, and The Beaches, and many more playing across 2 stages. Known for its uniquely curated, fan-first approach, All Things Go has become a cultural touchpoint for a new generation of music fans. A new addition to the music-focused lineup is the comedian Robby Hoffman.
Again, the festival is set for three days, now Friday, Sept. 25, Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27. The festival returns to its iconic venue, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md. The fan presale is set for Wednesday, May 6 @ 10 am ET, and the public on sale is Thursday, May 7. Tickets will be available at https://allthingsgofestival.com
Williams and Carlile make their landmark All Things Go debuts, bringing their generation’s most influential voices to the festival. Lola Young returns as a rising favorite after her 2024 and 2025 billings. Mitski returns as a headliner following her unforgettable 2022 set, and MUNA’s 4th time returning makes them part of the festival family.
All Things Go continues to foster a strong sense of community among attendees, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for music lovers to come together and celebrate their shared passion. Some artists and fans have even given the festival affectionate and cheeky nicknames, including “Gay-chella,” “All Things Gay,” and “Lesbopalooza.” As the festival continues to grow, its spirit remains the same: joyful, inclusive, and deeply rooted in the connection between artists and fans.
The upcoming year’s festival is set to be its biggest and perhaps most meaningful yet.
The lineup announcement for ATG Festival 2026 in New York at Forest Hills Stadium is also right around the corner. And this year’s ATG Festival Toronto sees Lorde, Kesha, The Beaches, Wet Leg, etc., headlining on June 6 and 7 at Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre.
Friday, Sept. 25, 2026
Mitski
Ethel Cain
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Magdalena Bay
Slayyyter
Robby Hoffman
Balu Brigada
Ninajirachi
Rico Nasty
SYML
Wes Parker
Gates open: 3pm
Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026
Hayley Williams
Muna
Zara Larsson
Suki Waterhouse
Del Water Gap
She & Him
The Beaches
The Beths
Rebecca Black
Naika
Hemlocke Springs
Haute & Freddy
Grace Ives
Zolita
Love Spells
Susannah Joffe
Glom
Kevin Atwater
Gates open: 11am
Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026
Brandi Carlile
Lola Young
Sienna Spiro
Father John Misty
Tinashe
Flipturn
Wolf Alice
CMAT
Jensen McRae
Ryan Beatty
Stella Lefty
Rochelle Jordan
Tiny Habits
Trousdale
Violet Grohl
Natalie Jinju
googly eyes
Jake Minch