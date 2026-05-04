All Things Go 2026 Announce Hayley Williams, Mitski, Lola Young And More

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – All Things Go Festival 2026 reveals the lineup of the 12th DC-area edition, with headliners including Hayley Williams, Brandi Carlile, Zara Larsson and ATG alumni, Mitski, MUNA, Lola Young, and Ethel Cain. The three-day festival, which has sold out for five consecutive years, features artists such as Sienna Spiro, Slayyyter, and The Beaches, and many more playing across 2 stages. Known for its uniquely curated, fan-first approach, All Things Go has become a cultural touchpoint for a new generation of music fans. A new addition to the music-focused lineup is the comedian Robby Hoffman.

Again, the festival is set for three days, now Friday, Sept. 25, Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27. The festival returns to its iconic venue, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md. The fan presale is set for Wednesday, May 6 @ 10 am ET, and the public on sale is Thursday, May 7. Tickets will be available at https://allthingsgofestival.com

Williams and Carlile make their landmark All Things Go debuts, bringing their generation’s most influential voices to the festival. Lola Young returns as a rising favorite after her 2024 and 2025 billings. Mitski returns as a headliner following her unforgettable 2022 set, and MUNA’s 4th time returning makes them part of the festival family.

All Things Go continues to foster a strong sense of community among attendees, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for music lovers to come together and celebrate their shared passion. Some artists and fans have even given the festival affectionate and cheeky nicknames, including “Gay-chella,” “All Things Gay,” and “Lesbopalooza.” As the festival continues to grow, its spirit remains the same: joyful, inclusive, and deeply rooted in the connection between artists and fans.

The upcoming year’s festival is set to be its biggest and perhaps most meaningful yet.

The lineup announcement for ATG Festival 2026 in New York at Forest Hills Stadium is also right around the corner. And this year’s ATG Festival Toronto sees Lorde, Kesha, The Beaches, Wet Leg, etc., headlining on June 6 and 7 at Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre.

Friday, Sept. 25, 2026

Mitski

Ethel Cain

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Magdalena Bay

Slayyyter

Robby Hoffman

Balu Brigada

Ninajirachi

Rico Nasty

SYML

Wes Parker

Gates open: 3pm

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026

Hayley Williams

Muna

Zara Larsson

Suki Waterhouse

Del Water Gap

She & Him

The Beaches

The Beths

Rebecca Black

Naika

Hemlocke Springs

Haute & Freddy

Grace Ives

Zolita

Love Spells

Susannah Joffe

Glom

Kevin Atwater

Gates open: 11am

Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026

Brandi Carlile

Lola Young

Sienna Spiro

Father John Misty

Tinashe

Flipturn

Wolf Alice

CMAT

Jensen McRae

Ryan Beatty

Stella Lefty

Rochelle Jordan

Tiny Habits

Trousdale

Violet Grohl

Natalie Jinju

googly eyes

Jake Minch