Another Management Company Expands Team With Two Hires

LOS ANGELES / NASHVILLE (vip-booking) – US-based boutique artist management firm Another Management Company has announced the addition of Allison Crutchfield and Hannah McElroy to its team, further expanding its management and artist development capabilities.

Founded in 2017 by Reynold Jaffe and Eric Dimenstein, the US-based company operates as a boutique management business focused on artist advocacy and long-term career development.

Dimenstein also serves as president of Ground Control Touring, a talent agency that recently marked 25 years in operation.

Crutchfield joins Another Management Company as a manager and will co-manage artists including Twisted Teens, Brennan Wedl and Ryan Davis. Prior to moving into management, she spent more than a decade as a touring musician, performing with her band Swearin’ and collaborating with artists such as Waxahatchee.

She later transitioned into the label sector, joining ANTI- Records in 2019. During her time there, she contributed to campaigns for artists including Mavis Staples, Neko Case and Fleet Foxes, and went on to lead A&R, signing acts such as Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, Slow Pulp and Death Cab for Cutie.

Commenting on the move, Crutchfield said she had “long admired their commitment and advocacy for their artists” and described joining the company as “a new chapter”.

McElroy joins the company as a Nashville-based day-to-day manager, where she will support a growing roster including Youth Lagoon and Twisted Teens. She began her career at Left Right Management and has also worked as a digital strategist at Venture Music and iHeartMedia.

Her previous work includes campaigns for artists such as Jelly Roll, Joe Nichols and LANCO, spanning country, indie and alternative genres.

McElroy said joining the company was “a natural next step,” adding that she looks forward to contributing her experience in artist management and digital strategy within “a creatively aligned environment.”