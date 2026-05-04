Black Music Action Coalition Opens Applications For BMAC LIVE Accelerator

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), in partnership with Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company, today announced that applications are now open for the third year of the BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program – building on two successful years that have already supported 40 emerging music business professionals with direct access to careers in live music.

Powered by Live Nation’s School of Live, the program provides 20 participants with an all-expenses-paid, week-long immersive experience focused on career pathways in the live music industry. The 2026 program will take place July 13–17 in Los Angeles. Applications open May 4 and close May 15, with selected participants notified by June 18, 2026.

Through hands-on training and direct access to industry leaders, participants gain practical experience across the full live entertainment ecosystem, including show production, budgeting, artist relations, talent booking, marketing, and ticketing.

“I’m proud to have been selected as a 2025 BMAC Live Accelerator participant,” said Kayla Clarke, BMAC LIVE Accelerator alum. “In just one week, BMAC and Live Nation demonstrated how intentional they are about impacting the lives and careers of emerging industry professionals – the program is nothing short of phenomenal.”

Upon completion of the program, participants have the opportunity to apply for paid, part-time internship positions at Live Nation, available exclusively to the BMAC LIVE cohort. Selected interns receive ongoing support from both BMAC and Live Nation, helping translate the program experience into real career momentum.

“We’re seeing the impact of this program in real time,” said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, BMAC Co-founder, President & CEO. “In just two years, BMAC LIVE has created meaningful access for 40 aspiring professionals – opening doors, building confidence, and helping participants see a future for themselves in this industry. As we enter year three, we’re focused on building that impact and continuing to create real pathways into live entertainment.”

“BMAC LIVE is about more than exposure – it’s about opportunity,” said Omar Al-joulani, President of Touring, Live Nation. “Each year, we’ve evolved the program beyond the classroom, giving participants hands-on experience and direct access to the teams behind live events. Through School of Live, we’re helping translate their ambition into clear starting points for careers in this industry.”

The BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program is part of BMAC’s broader commitment to advancing equity and access across the music industry. In addition to BMAC LIVE, the organization continues to expand its impact through initiatives including BMAC Music Maker Grants to emerging Artists in partnership with Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Victoria Monét, and the Luther Vandross Foundation, Music Business Accelerator Programs at HBCUs Tennessee State University and Clark Atlanta, and BMAC LIVE iterations in partnership with Rolling Loud and HBCU AwareFest.

BMAC also supports emerging artists and professionals through its Music Maker Grants in partnership with industry leaders including Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Victoria Monét, and the Luther Vandross Foundation. In addition, BMAC continues to harness the power of music for change in communities through the and BMAC Restore and Rebuild LA, which provides direct economic support to Altadena residents and the Gunna x BMAC 30349 Program, providing direct economic assistance and support services to residents in South Fulton, Georgia.