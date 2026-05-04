Industry Veteran Rick Levy Named CEO Of Paladin Artists

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Paladin Artists announced today that longtime industry executive Rick Levy has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. The company also shared that it is in advanced talks to acquire Entourage Talent Associates, a New York–based boutique agency founded by veteran talent agent Wayne Forte.

Levy’s arrival represents an important step in Paladin’s growth as it continues to expand from a small boutique into a larger, independent agency built for long-term success. Levy brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in the international talent agency world. He previously served as a founding partner, Chief Operating Officer, and General Counsel at ICM Partners, where he played a key role in the agency’s expansion, modernization efforts, and major mergers and acquisitions, including the 2012 management-led buyout from private equity. After that, Levy acted as Interim CEO of Just For Laughs/Juste Pour Rire. He is also a partner at London-based Primary Talent International, where he led the firm’s buyback following CAA’s acquisition of ICM.

Levy said, “What attracted me to Paladin was not the size of the company, but the size of the opportunity. Our edge is our ability to be nimble in the face of rapid changes in the ecosystem in which we operate. With an exceptional foundation, respected roster, and artist-centric culture already in place, I’m excited to lead the next phase of strategic growth to build the leading independent booking and live entertainment company in the business.”

Paladin was founded by Andy Somers and Steve Martin and later joined by Bruce Solar, creating a leadership team with deep experience in touring, booking, and artist development. Bringing Levy on board is part of a thoughtful plan to pair long-standing industry insight with fresh operational leadership.

Somers and Martin said in a joint statement:

“Rick’s experience building and scaling agency businesses make him ideally suited to help us guide Paladin through its next chapter. We are thrilled that he has chosen to join our team. We look forward to creating new opportunities for our clients.”

Solar added, “This is about expanding our capabilities to build for the future, strengthening our leadership team and creating an environment where ambitious agents and our clients can grow and thrive.”

As part of its wider growth strategy, Paladin is also in advanced discussions to acquire Entourage Talent Associates. Forte—currently President of NITO (National Independent Talent Organization) and a member of Paladin’s board since 2021—has grown Entourage into a highly regarded independent agency focused on artist development, particularly in rock, blues, and progressive music. Over the course of his career, Forte has represented and helped develop a wide range of influential touring artists, including David Bowie, The Cure, The Clash, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Joe Satriani (solo, the Satch Vai Band as well as G3), Joan Armatrading, and Steve Hackett, among others.

Forte said, “Paladin and Entourage have built a strong informal working relationship over the years, grounded in a shared commitment to artist-first representation. When we formally bring our two businesses together, we will be positioned to expand resources for our clients while preserving the independence and personal service that define both organizations. I am confident it will be the first of many impactful combinations for Paladin.”