Warner Chappell Music Renews Global Partnership With Spanish Superstar Quevedo

MADRID (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the global music publishing arm of Warner Music Group, today announced the renewal of its worldwide publishing agreement with record-breaking Spanish singer-songwriter Quevedo.

The renewal follows the explosive arrival of Quevedo’s latest studio album, El Baifo. Released last Friday, singles from the project have already achieved a clean sweep of the Spotify Spain Top 10. The track “La Graciosa” (feat. multi-Platinum Latin star Elvis Crespo), debuted at Number One, while every single song from the album entered the local Spotify Top 50.

The momentum for El Baifo was signaled by the lead single “Ni Borracho”, which debuted at No. 1 on the Spanish official charts. Subsequently released tracks, including the hit “Scandic”, have solidified Quevedo’s footprint across Southern Europe and Latin America, securing multiple Top 10 positions.

El Baifo features a curated list of urban rising stars, including WCM Spain’s own La Pantera and Lucho RK, alongside Juseph, Nueva Linea, and Tonny Tun Tun.

The sonic architecture of the album was crafted by a powerhouse team of WCM-signed producers, including Blvck Reyes, Garabatto, GIO, and Izak BDP. The global rollout was further bolstered by ADA, Warner Music Group’s independent distribution and label services arm, which provided the worldwide infrastructure for the release.

Quevedo first etched his name into music history in 2022 as the first-ever Spanish artist to summit Spotify’s Global Chart with the Diamond-certified “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”. His debut LP, Donde Quiero Estar, shattered domestic records to become the most-streamed album in Spain’s history within its first 24 hours.

With this renewed partnership, Quevedo is poised for his most ambitious chapter yet. He is scheduled to embark on an extensive international tour, bringing the sounds of El Baifo to major arenas across Europe and the Americas.