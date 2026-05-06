LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – On the heels of one of the fastest breakouts in recent memory, the microtonal dada–pythago-cubist rock orchestra known as Angine de Poitrine has inked an exclusive publishing deal with leading independent music publisher Third Side Music (TSM), further propelling the group’s rapid ascent on the global stage.

TSM will represent their catalog worldwide, working closely with the band and their management Spectacles Bonzaï, in developing creative collaborations and unique opportunities in film, TV, advertising, games, and more. Angine de Poitrine joins TSM’s eclectic roster, which includes SOFI TUKKER, Surf Curse, BADBADNOTGOOD, Colin Stetson, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sky Ferreira, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, The Cinematic Orchestra, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Wolf Parade, Waxahatchee, and Beverly Glenn-Copeland, among others.

The Quebec-based de Poitrine Brothers, Khn de Poitrine (microtonal guitars, vocals) and Klek de Poitrine (percussion, vocals), have catapulted into international popularity after going viral following a KEXP session, which has racked up over 13.5 million YouTube views. Within weeks, the anonymous experimental rock duo garnered critical acclaim, amassed millions of streams, expanded its tour with sold-out dates, and earned major radio support from leading tastemakers at BBC 6 (London), Raje (Paris), KCRW (Los Angeles), Triple R (Melbourne), CBC One, and over a hundred outlets.

“We’re so excited to be part of the Angine de Poitrine team and get to work with the band and the Spectacles Bonzaï crew. As a company that also has head offices in Quebec, it’s a natural fit to continue to help shine an international light on the amazing music that comes out of this region. Angine de Poitrine have really perfected the combination of incredible musicianship and concept, and in this business, it always just hits a bit more satisfying when you can bring the weird to the masses,” said Jeff Waye, TSM Co-Founder and COO.

“Tqa grrrge pept qrrr Quglozra’zra’ druqqpu” du grrrge,” said Khn & Klek.

(loosely translated…“three sides is the perfect amount of sides”)

Since its release on April 3, Angine de Poitrine’s sophomore album Vol. II has garnered over 20 million streams on Spotify alone. According to Luminate (April 28, 2026), the week it dropped, “Angine de Poitrine hit 11.2M global OD streams — a 124% increase from the previous week (5M OD streams), a 16,601% increase from the first week of 2026 (67,009) and a staggering 603,198% increase from the same week last year (1,855).”

Their new single, “Fabienk,” topped Spotify’s Viral Songs Global Chart, and has been ranked among the 50 most Shazamed tracks. It is currently on Apple Music’s Viral Alternative, All Indie, Today’s Indie Rock, Worldwide Indie, and other playlists and charts. The album has already become one of the most sought-after releases on Discogs.com. Their 2024 debut album Vol. I reached #1 on Discogs.com and has become a sought-after collector’s item, with fans paying as much as $600 CAD for the vinyl LP.

To meet the explosive demand, the band have secured worldwide distribution agreements with ATO (U.S.), Republic of Music (Rest of World excluding North America), F>A>B (Canada excluding Quebec), and Spectacles Bonzaï (Quebec), for the global physical release of Vol. I and Vol. II on June 12. Angine de Poitrine and Spectacles Bonzaï carefully selected the network of partners to ensure fans around the world can get their hands on physical copies in stores — without signing to a record label.

Their tour across Europe and the U.S. includes opening for Jack White at RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto on July 14, 2026, and headlining the opening beach party of The Great Escape in the UK on May 13, 2026, with TSM-signed post-punk/indie rock band Ribbon Skirt as the supporting act.