Beats + Bytes: May Flowers

In order to stay on the pulse of culture, you have to stay active in it. That means tracking trends, reading the trades religiously, engaging in real industry conversations, thinking critically at every turn, and generally being outside. The key is to balance understanding the macro with reading the room.

May brings flowers from the seeds planted over the winter. Spring is in the air and it’s time for rebirth. The grass is always greenest where you water it, and everything cycles.

There’s a reason I’m feeling reflective.

This is my last week as a Miami resident and you can tell that to the tax man. I’ve loved my time here and all the people that make Magic City what it is, but I’m taking my talents back home to New York. It was, after all, the birthplace of Nue Agency.

It’s time for new energy, new projects, new campaigns, new levels, and new frontiers. In many ways, I feel like I’m on the Mayflower searching for a promise of a new land.

I’ve made a move like this before. At 27, I left LA for New York and officially launched Nue Agency on my friend CL’s couch at Digiwaxx in Harlem. That was nearly 20 years ago. It’s pretty wild to think about what’s been built since.

We’ll see what comes next. I’m optimistic about this chapter.

Season’s greetings 😉