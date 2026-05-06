Business Management Veteran Joan Vance Launches Vance & Co. Advisory, LLC

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Business management veteran Joan Vance announces the launch of Vance & Co Advisory, LLC, an independent bookkeeping and financial advisory firm serving individuals and small to mid-sized businesses across industries.

Vance & Co Advisory fills the gap between basic bookkeeping and business management, offering services that span monthly reconciliation, financial reporting, systems and process documentation, and strategic advisory support. The firm works with clients on an ongoing basis, providing consistent financial oversight tailored to each business.

“So many creatives find themselves in a position where they aren’t quite ready yet for business management and don’t think about the financial side until tax time,” shares Vance. “This causes undue stress and a mad rush to provide information to their tax accountant. I want to relieve that burden so songwriters, artists, and other businesses can focus on what they excel at.

“I am grateful to have been mentored by some of the best in the business at Wiles + Taylor and carry those experiences with me each day,” she adds. “I leave with nothing but respect and appreciation for the firm and those who helped shape my career and am excited for the journey ahead!”

Originally from New Jersey, Vance holds an MBA from Belmont University, along with dual undergraduate degrees in Elementary Education and Writing Arts. That foundation shaped the way she works today: organized, thoughtful, and deeply intentional in how she communicates and simplifies complexity.

Vance began her career at a law firm before moving to Nashville, where she joined Wiles + Taylor. Starting as a receptionist, she quickly grew within the firm, where she worked closely with high-net-worth clients and developed her strong operational and financial management skillset that blends precision with relationship-building. Vance believes good bookkeeping is more than numbers: it’s peace of mind, transparency, and a strong foundation for decision-making.