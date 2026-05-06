Kobalt Promotes Leslie Ahrens To Managing Director And EVP Creative Latin America

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt, the world’s leading independent music publisher, announced today that it has promoted Leslie Ahrens to the position of Managing Director and Executive Vice President, Creative, Latin America at the company, marking a new chapter in her longstanding leadership within the company.

In her new role as Managing Director & EVP, Ahrens will report to Jeannette Perez, President & Chief Commercial Officer, and take on a dual creative and operational mandate across the Latin American region.

Perez commented: “Leslie is a powerhouse whose deep-rooted relationships and fierce advocacy for songwriters have been foundational to our success in the region. This promotion is a natural evolution of her leadership; we have the utmost trust in her ability to marry creative excellence with operational precision. As she takes the helm as Managing Director & EVP, I am confident that Leslie’s vision will propel our Latin American business to even greater heights, further solidifying Kobalt’s position as the premier home for songwriters around the world.”

Ahrens will continue to manage Kobalt’s expansive Latin American roster, which includes Karol G, Ovy On The Drums, Arcángel, JULiA LEWiS, Rios, Prince Royce, Mr. NaisGai, DJ Luian, Chris Jedi, Anuel AA, O’Neill, Vasave, ATM Yamil, Reelian, Swift, Lewis Somes, Ela Taubert, Justin Quiles, Kevin Kaarl, MVSIS, BASSYY, Natti Natasha, Carlos Vives, Rubén Blades, Yorghaki, Pedro Tovar, Ana Bárbara, Enrique Iglesias, Luis R Conriquez, Daniel Santacruz, Los Temerarios, Jesús Adrián Romero, Yampi, and others.

Reflecting on her journey and philosophy, Ahrens shared:

“I’ve always believed that great writers aren’t just found — they’re nurtured. Some of the most meaningful work I’ve done has been taking chances on raw, unproven talent and giving them the space, support, and belief they need to grow. We take bets on potential, not just polished résumés, because there’s something powerful about spotting that spark early and helping it catch fire.

There’s nothing more fulfilling than witnessing someone you believed in early in their career fully step into their talent. We don’t just invest in projects, we invest in people. And when they rise, we celebrate knowing we were part of that journey from the very beginning.”

Ahrens joined Kobalt Music Group’s Creative team in Miami in 2014. She was promoted to VP, Creative Latin America in 2016 and elevated to SVP, Creative Latin America in 2020.

As head of Kobalt’s Latin division, Ahrens fills the shoes of veteran music publishing executive Nestor Casonu who leaves his position as President, Latin America at Kobalt to focus on his personal life. During his 11-year tenure at Kobalt, Casonu built the company’s Latin music team and roster, helping to establish Kobalt as one of the world’s most successful publishers of Latin music. Regarding Nestor, Ahrens commented, “I’m incredibly grateful to Nestor for his leadership, vision, and unwavering support over the years. His guidance has been instrumental in shaping my career and preparing me for this moment.” Added Perez, “We also want to extend our deepest gratitude to Nestor Casonu for his incredible steerage over the past 11 years. Nestor was the architect of our Latin division, building a world-class team and a formidable roster from the ground up. He leaves behind a legacy of success that serves as the perfect springboard for this next chapter.”

Additionally Kobalt has made the following promotions within its Latin division

• May-Ling Mediavilla has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager LatAm at Kobalt. She was previously Senior Director.

• Lea Moussa has been promoted to Vice President, Business Development LatAm. She was previously Vice President, Deals & Digital Partnerships LatAm

All three executives are based in Kobalt’s Miami, FL offices.