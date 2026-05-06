Linda Perry To Be Honored With Special Ivor Novello Award

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Linda Perry, the creative force behind some of the biggest pop hits of the last thirty years, is set to receive a major honor at the 2026 Ivor Novello Awards. The Ivors Academy announced today that the 61-year-old American musician will be presented with the Special International Award. This specific prize is given to songwriters from outside the UK whose work has had a massive and lasting influence on the British music scene. The ceremony will take place on May 21, 2026, at Grosvenor House in London.

Perry first became a household name in the early 1990s as the lead singer and primary songwriter for the band 4 Non Blondes, specifically for the global anthem “What’s Up?”. However, her legacy grew even larger when she transitioned into writing and producing for other icons. As reported by PA Media, she is the mastermind behind era-defining tracks like Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful,” P!nk’s “Get the Party Started,” and Gwen Stefani’s “What You Waiting For?”. Over her career, she has also collaborated with stars ranging from Adele and Alicia Keys to Ariana Grande.

The Ivors Academy leaders praised Perry for her unique ability to write songs that feel both deeply personal and universally relatable. Tom Gray, the chair of the Academy, noted that her music often captures a sense of “defiance, vulnerability, and honesty.” As reported by The Independent, Perry expressed her gratitude for the nod, stating that she is “humbled to be standing alongside” the many legendary artists who have been celebrated by the Academy over the last 71 years.

To celebrate her achievement, Amazon Music is releasing a new mini-documentary titled Anatomy of an Earworm. The film focuses on the journey of the song “Beautiful,” looking at how it went from a private thought in Perry’s notebook to a multi-platinum hit for Christina Aguilera. As reported by the Evening Standard, this news comes at a busy time for Perry, who is also preparing to release Let It Die Here, her first solo album in a quarter-century, on May 8.

By receiving this award, Perry joins an elite group of previous winners that includes names like Bruce Springsteen and Brandon Flowers.