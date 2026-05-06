Oak View Group Promotes Katie Harel To Managing Director, OVG Hospitality

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group (OVG), a global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services including venue development, venue management, hospitality and sponsorship sales, today announced the promotion of Katie Harel to Managing Director, OVG Hospitality. Harel will continue working from the London office and will report to Ken Gaber, President, OVG Hospitality.

“There’s never been a more exciting time for opportunity and development in UK hospitality across sports and entertainment,” said Amy Latimer, Chief Business Officer, Oak View Group. “Katie has proven to be a driving force, and her success at Rhubarb is testament to that. Her expertise, vision and knowledge of hospitality give her a uniquely effective approach to this role. We’re very excited to see what her insights will bring to our operations and partnerships in this expanded position.”

Harel has served as VP of Marketing at OVG International since 2024. In her new role, Harel will lead the strategic and creative vision for OVG Hospitality in the UK, including commercial growth, brand positioning and development, partnerships, and operational excellence.

As Managing Director, Harel will be responsible for delivering a cohesive strategy across marketing, new business and operations, with a focus on outstanding guest experiences and sustainable revenue growth. She will also retain oversight of strategic marketing for Rhubarb Hospitality Collection to ensure alignment with OVG Hospitality.

“I am incredibly excited to take on this role after more than a decade at Rhubarb Hospitality Collection, and the past few years as part of OVG,” said Harel. “I look forward to bringing the same creative energy, focus on quality and proven approach to OVG Hospitality. We have an exceptional team here, and I am thrilled about the developments ahead.”

Harel has more than 20 years’ experience in hospitality and a decade leading high performing teams and commercial transformation at Rhubarb Hospitality Collection, which was acquired by OVG in 2023.

Her promotion comes as OVG Hospitality continues to expand across the UK and Europe. The business already delivers food and beverage operations at Co-op Live in Manchester, the UK’s largest indoor arena, and has partnered with City Football Group at the Etihad Stadium alongside a number of other leading football grounds across the country. The expansion of OVG Hospitality in the UK follows the success of OVG’s model in the US where it provides industry-leading food and drink at major US sports venues, such as Chaifetz Arena, Citizens Bank Park and Cotton Bowl Stadium.