Satellite Music Hall Unveils First Shows For Grand Opening

MEMPHIS (CelebrityAccess) – Satellite Music Hall, the newest addition to Memphis’ live music scene, has announced the first slate of performances for its grand opening season, beginning in September 2026. The initial lineup includes hometown favorite The Band Camino as the inaugural act, alongside fellow Memphis artists Valerie June and Project Pat, plus nationally touring acts across the live event industry.

Located at Crosstown Concourse, the 1,300-capacity venue will showcase a mix of genres, including indie rock, folk, hip-hop, R&B, metal and electronic. Satellite will further establish Memphis as a destination for live music, bringing top touring artists while serving as a launchpad for local talent.

The initial lineup includes:

September 4 & 5: The Band Camino

September 17: Valerie June

September 26: Project Pat

October 12: Modest Mouse

October 27: Iron and Wine

November 4: Prof

“Our inaugural lineup reflects the energy and culture of Memphis,” said Ted Heinig, Vice President of Live Nation Southeast. “Opening with The Band Camino will be a special moment for the community and sets the tone for Satellite Music Hall as a place where artists and fans come together.”

Additional shows will be announced on a rolling basis. Beyond concerts, the venue also will host comedy shows, community gatherings, corporate meetings and special events.

“Satellite Music Hall will create a powerful new stage for the Memphis story,” said Memphis Mayor Paul Young. “It will create opportunity for our artists, our young people, and our economy, while bringing new energy and investment into the heart of our city. This strengthens our position as a destination for live experiences and builds on what Memphis does best.”

The opening of Satellite is a major step in the continued development of the Crosstown neighborhood.

“Satellite Music Hall is the high-quality venue Memphis has always deserved,” said Todd Richardson, CEO of Crosstown Concourse. “As predicted, Live Nation is launching it with a stellar line-up this fall that will excite a diverse range of music fans. With Crosstown Arts’ Green Room and Theater, the Hi Tone just two blocks away and now Satellite, the Crosstown neighborhood is transforming into a live music entertainment district with concerts almost every night.”