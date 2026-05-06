Scott Sexton Announces Launch Of Sexton Entertainment Group

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Scott Sexton has announced the launch of his new venture, Sexton Entertainment Group (SEG), marking a new chapter following nearly eight years with 2911 Media, where he served as Vice President of Publicity. Drawing on years of experience in publicity, media relations, and artist-focused campaign strategy, Sexton’s new company will provide personalized communications support across the entertainment industry. The transition is beyond amicable and reflects great mutual respect and warm appreciation for the work accomplished together over the years.

SEG will focus on supporting artists, brands, and entertainment-driven projects through strategic storytelling, targeted media outreach, and a hands-on approach tailored to each client’s unique voice and goals. With a strong track record and a deep understanding of today’s media landscape, Sexton aims to build meaningful visibility and long-term momentum for those he represents.

“The last nearly eight years have flown by, and I am thankful for every minute at 2911 Media. Jeremy and I have had the opportunity to work with some incredible artists and projects, and I am grateful for the trust that was placed in me by Jeremy and by every client along the way. The future is bright for both of us, and while our professional paths are now taking different directions, I have nothing but respect for Jeremy, 2911 Media, and all we built together.” – Scott Sexton, President, Sexton Entertainment Group

“Scott has been an important part of 2911 Media’s growth and success over the past several years, and I’m deeply grateful for his contributions, his loyalty, and the care he has shown our clients and team. We support him as he steps into this new season with Sexton Entertainment Group, and we do so with respect, appreciation, and genuine goodwill. This is a friendly transition, and we’re proud of all we’ve built together while looking ahead to the future with optimism.” – Jeremy Westby, President & CEO, 2911 Media