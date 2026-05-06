The Rolling Stones Announce New Studio Album ‘Foreign Tongues’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Rolling Stones today announce the release of their highly anticipated new studio album Foreign Tongues, arriving July 10th from Polydor/Universal Music. The 14-track collection follows less than three years after the band’s universally acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning Hackney Diamonds, which topped charts worldwide and achieved multi-platinum success. The new album will be introduced by the upbeat and infectious lead single “In the Stars”, released digitally yesterday (May 5) alongside the album’s opening track “Rough and Twisted.” “In The Stars” receives a physical release on May 15th.

In the lead-up to the announcement, the band have been subtly building anticipation for the new project, including the limited white label release of the track “Rough and Twisted” only on vinyl under the name The Cockroaches. Circulating among fans and collectors, the release has already sparked excitement and speculation around the sound and direction of Foreign Tongues, offering an early glimpse into the album’s raw and exploratory energy.

The album features standout performances from Jagger, Richards and Wood, alongside their core collaborators including Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan. It also includes a special appearance from Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021. Additional contributions come from an impressive line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Reflecting on the recording process, Jagger said: “I love doing these recording sessions in London at Metropolis. It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues. We had 14 great tracks and we went as fast as we could. I like the room there as it’s not too big so you can feel the passion in the room from everyone.”

Richards added: “The Foreign Tongues album has a continuity from Hackney Diamonds and it was great to be working in London again, and to have that London vibe around us. It was a month of concentrated punch. To me, it’s all about the enjoyment of it. I’m blessed to be able to do this and long may it last.”

Wood commented: “The atmosphere in the room was so creative, and the whole band was on top form throughout the whole process. Very often we nailed it on the first take. I hope everyone loves it.”

The album’s striking cover artwork is a painting created by acclaimed American artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn who commented: “Creating the album cover for the Rolling Stones is an artistic honour – a dialogue with one of the most enduring forces in cultural history”

Foreign Tongues will be available on a wide range of formats, including CD, deluxe CD editions, cassette, multiple vinyl variants (standard and limited colour pressings), exclusive retailer editions, and special box sets, alongside the single “In The Stars” on CD and vinyl formats.