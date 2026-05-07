Activated Events Strengthens Team With New Key Appointments

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Activated Events, the leading independent live events company known for curating unforgettable experiences, is proud to announce the addition of three seasoned industry professionals to its growing team: Michael Valenzuela, joining as Senior Vice President of Revenue; Josh Stolo, joining as Director of Operations & Strategic Development; and Michael Hamill, joining as Staffing Manager. These strategic hires underscore the company’s continued investment in top-tier talent as it expands its portfolio of festivals and event dates in 2026.

MICHAEL VALENZUELA — Senior Vice President of Revenue

Valenzuela brings over 24 years of experience in media and sales leadership, most recently serving as Market Manager for Audacy across San Diego and Riverside Counties, where he oversaw seven radio stations. His impressive tenure in radio includes overseeing two iconic Country stations, K-FROG 95.1 and KSON 103.7, building high-performing teams and driving meaningful revenue growth throughout his career.

In his new role with Activated Events, Valenzuela will be initially focused on expanding revenue across sponsorships, corporate hospitality, marketing partnerships, venues, and new event opportunities. “Michael brings a strong track record of building high-performing teams, and driving meaningful revenue growth,” said Steve Thacher, CEO of Activated Events. “We’re excited to have him on board and confident he will play a key role in helping us scale Activated Events and continue building something special.”

“Events have always been where my heart is,” said Valenzuela. “I’m fired up to expand upon that vision here at Activated Events and help take the company to new heights.”

JOSH STOLO — Director of Operations & Strategic Development

Activated Events also welcomes Josh Stolo, who joins the company as Director of Operations & Strategic Development. Stolo comes to Activated Events from Brew Ha Ha, where he served as General Manager and played a key role in producing a wide range of events, including the widely celebrated Punk in the Park series.

In his new role, Stolo will work across multiple areas of the business, focusing on site operations and builds, sourcing and developing new venues, supporting strategic partnerships, and contributing to talent buying within select genres. He will work closely alongside existing teams to help expand capabilities and support the company’s continued growth. “Josh comes to us with hands-on experience producing memorable live events and a deep understanding of what it takes to execute at a high level,” said Thacher. “His expertise in operations and venue development is exactly what we need as we continue to scale and bring new events and markets to life.”

Rounding out this wave of new additions, Activated Events also welcomes Michael Hamill as Staffing Manager. Hamill brings over 15 years of hospitality experience, most recently serving as People Operations Manager at M Culinary Concepts in Phoenix, where he spent nearly a decade honing his expertise in recruiting, staffing, scheduling, and team development. Hamill has a proven passion for connecting the right people to the right opportunities and building workplace cultures where teams thrive. In his role at Activated Events, he will be instrumental in ensuring the company’s growing roster of events is supported by exceptional, well-trained staff.

Together, Valenzuela, Stolo, and Hamill join a team that is rapidly growing its footprint across the live events landscape. With numerous sold-out event dates planned across multiple states in 2026, Activated Events continues to cement its place as one of the most dynamic and innovative producers in the live entertainment space.