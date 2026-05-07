Jieum Kim Elevated To President Of Warner Music Korea

SEOUL (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Group (WMG) today announced the appointment of Jieun Kim as President of Warner Music Korea. Based in Seoul, Kim will spearhead the company’s operations and strategic expansion within the world’s seventh-largest recorded music market. She reports directly to Lo-Ting Fai, known as Lofai, President, Warner Music APAC.

Kim transitions into the Presidency following a highly successful three-year tenure as CFO of Warner Music Korea. She has been a key member of the local leadership team, fostering deep relationships with local partners. Kim joined the company in 2023, bringing a wealth of expertise from her previous senior finance and retail operations leadership roles at luxury leader Tiffany & Co.

This appointment signals a bold new chapter for Warner Music in Korea as the company accelerates its local investment. It is working with exciting artists from a range of genres in pioneering new ways that support their creative autonomy while offering them global reach.

Under Kim’s leadership, Warner Music Korea will further integrate with WMG’s enhanced regional APAC infrastructure and global specialist network to amplify Korean talent through groundbreaking cross-cultural collaborations and innovative international marketing campaigns.

Jieun Kim, President of Warner Music Korea, comments: “It is a privilege to lead such a talented and passionate team at a pivotal moment when Korean music continues to redefine the global cultural landscape. Our mission is to significantly scale our presence in this vital market while providing a sophisticated global platform for artists from a variety of genres. I want to thank Lofai for his unwavering support and partnership as we enter this next phase of strategic growth.”

Lofai, President of Warner Music APAC, adds: “Jieun is an exceptional executive who possesses a rare blend of financial rigour and creative vision. The deep trust she’s already established with key partners across Korea makes her the ideal leader to drive our ambitious agenda. With Jieun at the helm, supported by her brilliant team, I’m confident that we’ll unlock unprecedented opportunities for our Korean artists both at home and on the world stage.”