Maren Morris To Headline Free Capital Pride Concert In DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CelebrityAccess) – The Capital Pride Alliance (CPA) officially rolls out its annual Concert, presented by Pride365 Radio, performer lineup featuring GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum artist Maren Morris, who will headline the 2026 Capital Pride Concert, taking place Sunday, June 21, on Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Morris, known for her genre-blending sound and outspoken support of LGBTQ+ rights, will be joined by a standout lineup, including acclaimed queer rapper Leikeli47, Pop icon Lisa Lisa, Juno-nominated producer and DJ from the Heated Rivalry soundtrack, Harrison, and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18 winner Myki Meeks.

“In a moment when LGBTQ+ people are being challenged across the country, the Capital Pride Concert is a space where our community is fully seen and heard,” said Ryan Bos, CEO and President of the Capital Pride Alliance. “Bringing Maren Morris to the stage reflects this year’s theme: Exist. Resist. Have the Audacity! stands for, using your platform and voice to push culture forward.”

The Capital Pride Concert coincides with the Capital Pride Festival and is free to the public, with tickets available for purchase for the Capitol Stage Pit Zone and the VIP Concert Zone. Running from 12:00 Noon to 10:00 pm, the Festival and Concert experience serves as the culmination of CPA’s celebration weekend of community programming, featuring a full day of entertainment across multiple stages, consisting of performances by international artists and the best local and regional LGBTQ+ talent. Following the Capitol Stage performances, the celebration will continue with the “Capitol Sunset Dance Party,” closing out the evening against the backdrop of the U.S. Capitol. Beyond the music, attendees can explore hundreds of exhibitors, community organizations, and artisans, along with multiple food courts and beverage gardens throughout the Festival footprint.