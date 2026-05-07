Martha Reeves Announces First Album In 22 Years With ‘Searching’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Motown legend Martha Reeves is getting ready to release her first new album in more than two decades. The upcoming project, titled Searching, is expected to arrive this summer and marks her first album since 2004’s Home to You. As reported by Rolling Stone. Reeves said she is thankful to be making music after spending over 60 years in the industry.

According to AOL News, the new album blends Motown soul with New Orleans influences, giving the project a fresh sound while still staying connected to the music that made Reeves famous. The singer reportedly worked closely with musicians inspired by the sounds of the Big Easy while recording the album.

Reeves became one of Motown’s most recognizable voices during the 1960s as the lead singer of Martha and the Vandellas. The group helped define the Motown era with hits including “Dancing in the Street,” “Nowhere to Run,” “Heat Wave,” and “Jimmy Mack.” Reeves and the group were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 and continue to be recognized as one of the most important female groups in soul music history.

The singer has remained active over the years through touring, special appearances, and music events. Reeves had returned to the studio in late 2023 and early 2024 to begin work on new music, which would become her first major recording project in more than 20 years.

In her recent interview with Rolling Stone, Reeves reflected on her long career and her excitement about releasing new material at this stage in her life. The album announcement has already sparked excitement among longtime Motown fans who have followed her music since the height of the Motown era.