Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation & Doris Day Animal Foundation Awards $230K In Grants

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Miranda Lambert, the most decorated artist in Academy of Country Music history, announced that her MuttNation Foundation’s It Takes Balls spay and neuter campaign, in partnership with the Doris Day Animal Foundation, has awarded $233,000 to 63 eligible shelters, rescues, and clinics throughout Southern California.

“Shelters do incredible work, saving millions of lives,” said Lambert, “but our big dream is a world where they don’t need saving. Our partnership with the Doris Day Animal Foundation is helping make that a reality by reaching thousands of pets through spaying and neutering. It’s the best tool we have – alongside adoption and fostering – to keep our best friends out of shelters and in loving homes.”

“Early in her pioneering animal welfare efforts, Doris Day recognized that spaying and neutering is essential to addressing the root cause of pet overpopulation and ultimately save countless lives,” said Dr. Bob Bashara, CEO of the Doris Day Animal Foundation. “Through our partnership with MuttNation Foundation, these grants will help provide affordable access to spay and neuter services in communities where resources may be limited and access to veterinary care can be challenging. By supporting these efforts, we can help reduce shelter overcrowding and give more dogs and cats the chance for the safe, loving homes they deserve.”

There are an estimated 70 million stray cats and dogs in the U.S., and 87% of animals in underserved communities are not spayed or neutered. Accessible spay and neuter services are one of the most powerful ways to end the cycle of pet overpopulation and save lives.