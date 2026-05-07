Platinum Grammar Publishing JV With Adrian Nunez; Roc Nation Distribution Deal

NEW YORK — Platinum Grammar Publishing today announced a new joint venture with music executive Adrian Nunez to launch Bones Music Publishing. The launch coincides with Nunez’s formation of Sticks & Stones Music Group, a new distribution record label via a joint venture with Roc Nation Distribution, and the opening of Skeleton Studios, a boutique recording facility in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Together, the three entities establish a fully integrated platform spanning publishing, label/distribution, and creative infrastructure.

Bones Music Publishing, formed in November 2024, serves as the cornerstone of the partnership and reflects Platinum Grammar Publishing’s focus on identifying proven operators and pairing them with the infrastructure to scale. The current roster includes 100YRD, Blou Blood, 44Wrxld, Gab3, Samsson, Th3ory, and a joint venture with Born Again (John Ross).

“Adrian represents exactly the kind of builder we look to partner with,” said Joie Manda, Founder of Platinum Grammar Publishing. “He has the creative instincts of an A&R, the discipline of a dealmaker, and a clear vision for how development, ownership, and execution should connect. Bones is not just a publishing company—it’s the foundation of a much broader platform.”

Sticks & Stones Music Group, operating under a multi-year distribution joint venture with Roc Nation Distribution, will release projects from across the ecosystem. The label’s debut release is WKTHU, a collaborative project from HE77 and producer F1LTHY, set for later this year.

Skeleton Studios will anchor the partnership as its creative headquarters, with bookings also available to outside talent.

Jason Thall will serve as COO and Project Manager across all entities, overseeing operations and alignment across publishing, label/distribution, and studio initiatives.

Before launching Bones, Nunez served as SVP, Head of A&R at Platinum Grammar Publishing, where he led the company’s A&R operations and signed MCVertt, Lucian, Lil 88, Ssort, ilyKimchi, Swaggyono, and OzonTheTrack. As VP, A&R Creative at Sony Music Publishing, Nunez signed Playboi Carti, Yeat, Giveon, The Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Fivio Foreign, Teezo Touchdown, and Leon Thomas, along with producers Working on Dying (F1LTHY, BNYX, Brandon Finessin), TM88, Bandplay, Bugz Ronin, Outtatown, Mike Hector, DJ Scheme, Cole Bennett, and Madlib. Earlier, as VP of A&R at Ultra International Music Publishing, Nunez signed Zaytoven, Wheezy, Maaly Raw, and MexikoDro. He began his career in business and legal affairs and is admitted to the New York State Bar.

“Adrian was a key part of Platinum Grammar Publishing during a formative period for the company, and we’ve always believed in his talent,” said Manda. “To now partner with him and welcome him back in this way is incredibly meaningful—it reflects the trust we have in him as both an executive, creative and a builder.”