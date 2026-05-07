Raw Power Management Promotes Matt Ash And Don Jenkins

LONDON (vip-booking) – UK-headquartered Raw Power Management has announced a new leadership structure, promoting Matt Ash and Don Jenkins to the roles of Joint Chief Executive Officers, while founder Craig Jennings moves into the position of Executive Chairman.

The company said the transition forms part of its long-term succession planning and reflects its ambitions for continued international growth.

Los Angeles-based Ash, who joined the company in 2008, and London-based Jenkins, who joined in 2012, will oversee the operational leadership of Raw Power’s global artist management business, including strategy, artist development, touring, and commercial partnerships.

Ash has co-managed Bring Me The Horizon alongside Jennings since 2008, guiding the band through its Post Human album campaigns and helping establish the group as a global festival headliner. The company also highlighted his involvement in the band’s stadium headline show in São Paulo and a sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden in New York. Ash additionally played a role in establishing Raw Power USA and worked on the return of At The Drive-In and The Mars Volta.

Jenkins has managed Bullet For My Valentine since 2021, overseeing what the company described as the band’s most successful touring cycle to date, including a headline performance at London’s O2 Arena in 2025.

He has also managed Don Broco for more than a decade, including the campaign for the band’s UK No.1 album Amazing Things, and has worked with The Damned for eight years, overseeing two top ten album campaigns and the band’s headline show at Wembley Arena earlier this year.

Matt Ash said: “Raw Power has always combined independent punk spirited thinking with a global business perspective. I’m proud to step into this role and continue building on the strong foundations Craig created, alongside our amazing team and the incredible artists we represent.”

Don Jenkins added: “Craig has founded & built an extraordinary company and culture at Raw Power. It’s been a privilege to be part of that and I am excited to carry that forward and grow the business in the future. We remain fully focused and committed to supporting and representing all the artists we work with around the world.”

Jennings, who founded Raw Power Management in 2006, will remain involved in the company as Executive Chairman, focusing on long-term strategy, industry relationships and expansion initiatives.

“Raw Power has always been about building enduring careers for artists,” Jennings said. “Don and Matt have been central to our company’s success over many years and I’m delighted to see them step into these new roles. Their dedication to the business and our artists makes them the obvious choices to lead Raw Power towards its next chapter.”