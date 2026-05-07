South Florida Rapper Kodak Black Arrested … AGAIN

FLORIDA (CelebrityAccess) – If there were loyalty cards for celebrity arrests, Kodak Black might already qualify for the platinum rewards tier. The Florida rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested again this week after authorities charged him with felony MDMA trafficking in Orange County, Florida.

As reported by the Associated Press, the arrest stems from an investigation tied to a November 2025 incident near Orlando’s Children’s Safety Village, where police responded to reports of gunfire. During a search of vehicles at the scene, investigators allegedly discovered MDMA, marijuana, firearms, and roughly $37,000 in cash. Authorities also claimed documents connected to Kapri were found inside one of the vehicles.

According to TMZ, investigators said a pink bag discovered during the search allegedly contained MDMA along with paperwork bearing Kodak Black’s legal name. Police also reportedly connected items from the bag to posts previously shared on the rapper’s Instagram account.

Kodak Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, has pushed back against the accusations. As reported by Page Six, Cohen argued the case has a “weak legal basis” and said the arrest was part of a coordinated surrender rather than a dramatic police takedown. He also disputed claims that the rapper was directly tied to the drugs found during the search.

The arrest adds another chapter to Kodak Black’s long-running legal history, which has included charges involving weapons, drugs, probation violations, and trespassing over the years. In 2021, former President Donald Trump commuted Kodak Black’s federal prison sentence tied to firearms charges.

Online reactions came quickly after news of the arrest broke, with social media users joking that Kodak Black may spend almost as much time in courtrooms as recording studios these days. One Reddit user wrote, “Here we go again,” while others questioned whether the rapper’s legal troubles would ever fully slow down.

Despite the latest headlines, Kodak Black still maintains a loyal fan base and remains one of the more recognizable names in modern hip-hop. But at this point, every new arrest announcement almost feels less like breaking news and more like a recurring season finale nobody asked to renew.