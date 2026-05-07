Warner Music Group Reports Results For Fiscal Second Quarter

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Group Corp. reports results for fiscal second quarter ended 31 MARCH 2026.

Financial Highlights

• Double-Digit Revenue Growth Underpinned by Strong Operating Performance across Recorded Music and Music Publishing

• Acceleration in Recorded Music Streaming Growth Driven by Per Subscriber Minimum Increases and Continued Market Share Gains

• Robust Margin Expansion Supported by Operating Performance and Cost-Savings Delivery; High End

f 150-200 Basis Points Full-Year Margin Expansion Guidance Expected

• Joint Venture with Bain Acquired $650 million in Recorded Music and Music Publishing Catalogs

For the three months ended March 31, 2026

• Total revenue increased 17%, or 12% in constant currency

• Net income was $181 million compared to $36 million in the prior-year quarter

• Operating income increased 57% to $264 million versus $168 million in the prior-year quarter

• Adjusted OIBDA increased 31% to $397 million versus $303 million in the prior-year quarter, or 24% in constant currency

• Earnings per share was $0.35 compared to $0.07 in the prior-year quarter

• Adjusted earnings per share was $0.44 compared to $0.32 in the prior-year quarter

• Cash provided by operating activities increased to $126 million versus $69 million in the prior-year quarter

“Our Q2 results demonstrate the powerful combination of creative and operational success, as well as financial discipline, providing clear evidence that our strategic transformation is working,” said Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group. “Anchored by our 3 strategic pillars to grow share, increase the value of music, and improve efficiency and effectiveness, our momentum is building and we are well-positioned to continue delivering long-term value for our artists, songwriters, and shareholders.”

“For the fourth consecutive quarter, we have delivered on our sustainable growth model, accelerating core growth, margin expansion, and cash flow productivity,” said Armin Zerza, CFO, Warner Music Group. “Behind a profitable growth engine that pairs disciplined capital allocation and rigorous cost management with industry-leading creative and AI initiatives, we are well-positioned to create significant long-term value for our shareholders.”