Alabama Announces Dates And Special Events For Fan Appreciation Week

Nashville, TN (May 6, 2026) — Legendary country music group ALABAMA has officially announced the schedule for its 2026 Fan Appreciation Week, set for June 18–21 in Fort Payne, Alabama. The multi-day celebration brings fans together for music, community, and live experiences in the band’s hometown.

The festivities kick off on Thursday, June 18, with Teddy Gentry’s “Singing with the Stars” Talent Contest at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium. Benefiting the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, the event invites rising talent to take the stage for a night of entertainment and philanthropy. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., with the show beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are priced at $15 in advance and $20 at the door. To purchase tickets, call (256) 997-9700.

ALABAMA is also pleased to announce the return of the June Jam Songwriters Showcase, taking place Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 as part of Fan Appreciation Week. Both showcases will be held at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium and will begin at 7:00 p.m. each evening (doors open at 6:00 p.m.).

Each night will feature three different award-winning Nashville songwriters performing their self-written country music hits and sharing the stories behind them. Scheduled writers include Tony Lane, Tim Nichols, Deric Ruttan, Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, and Lalo Guzman, with the possibility of additional songwriters being added. ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry will once again host both nights.

Tickets for the Songwriters Showcase are $100.00 each. All tickets are reserved seating only and extremely limited. A separate ticket is required for each night’s performance. Tickets may be purchased at the ALABAMA Band Fan Club and Museum during normal business hours until sold out. The Alabama Band Fan Club is located at 101 Glenn Blvd. SW, Fort Payne, Alabama. For tickets and more information, call (256) 845-1646.

Proceeds from the ALABAMA Songwriters Showcases benefit the ALABAMA June Jam Foundation.

Saturday, June 20, also features one of the week’s most anticipated events: Randy Owen’s “Fandemonium at the Farm,” held at the Tennessee River Music Farm. Fans can enjoy a full day of music and celebration, with gates opening at 9:00 a.m. and festivities beginning at 12:00 noon. All tickets must be purchased in advance and are expected to sell out. For tickets and more information, visit the ALABAMA Fan Club Facebook page, click on the Fandemonium link, and follow the instructions.

Fan Appreciation Week continues to serve as a cornerstone event for ALABAMA fans, blending music, storytelling, and charitable giving in the band’s hometown.