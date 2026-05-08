Brother Ali Signs Exclusively with Universal Attractions Agency

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Attractions Agency is excited to announce the exclusive signing of influential Minnesota rapper and activist, Brother Ali. UAA’s co-owner, Jeff Epstein, and Ben Sauberman will act as responsible agent.

Brother Ali released his debut album in 2000 titled “Rites of Passage” on Rhymesayers Entertainment, a label established by fellow Minnesota rappers, Slug and Ant of Atmosphere. Renowned for a discography of critically acclaimed albums addressing socially conscious themes, Brother Ali’s notable works include “Shadows of the Sun,” “The Undisputed Truth,” and “Us,” among others. In the previous year, Brother Ali released his tenth studio album, “Satisfied Soul.”

A longtime key figure in the underground hip-hop scene, Brother Ali has collaborated with several of the most politically and socially engaged rappers in the genre’s history, including Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Killer Mike, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, and Immortal Technique.

In addition to his musical career, Brother Ali is recognized for his activism, community leadership, and teaching of Islamic spirituality. He has lectured at universities including Princeton and Stanford, and delivered the keynote address at the 25th annual Nobel Peace Prize Forum in 2013. His contributions as both an artist and community activist have earned high praise from Dr. Cornel West, Dave Chappelle, and Brother Ali’s early mentor, Chuck D.

Brother Ali will perform at the 2026 Reggae Rise Up festival in Redmond, Oregon, this summer, as well as at additional tour dates in Portland, Tacoma, Seattle, and Vancouver. Further dates will be announced soon.