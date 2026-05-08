Colombian Artist Till High Signs with Cinq Music Group Ahead of BIME Live Showcase

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Cinq Music Group, a division of GoDigital Music, has signed Barranquilla-born Colombian artist Till High, marking the latest move in the company’s continued investment in next-gen Latin talent shaping the global music landscape.

An urban and Afro-Latino artist, Till High represents a new wave of Latin artists blending emotional storytelling with a borderless, genre-fluid sound. His moniker, drawn from Colombian slang for someone who rises “to the very top”, speaks to both his ambition and his rapidly building trajectory.

The signing arrives as Till High gains traction with a growing catalog that highlights his ability to merge intimacy with mainstream appeal. His latest release, “CAleto VELvet,” leans into an Afro-urban Caribbean sound, pairing warm percussion and melodic textures with a late-night, atmospheric edge. At its core, the record traces the evolution from physical attraction to obsessive love.

Till High is set to take that same energy to an international stage tomorrow, 07 May from 22:30-23:10 at Bogotá’s BIME Live, where he’ll perform fan favorites alongside his recent release, “cuLE viaJE,” which dropped earlier this year.

The partnership with Cinq signals a broader global strategy, with a steady stream of new music expected in the months following his BIME appearance.