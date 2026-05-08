Four Chord Music Festival 12 Presented By Smartpunk Announces Lineup

PITTSBURGH (CelebrityAccess) – Tickets are officially on sale now for Four Chord Music Festival 12, Presented by Smartpunk, returning to Pittsburgh proper for the first time in several years with its biggest and most diverse lineup to date. The two-day festival takes over F.N.B. Stadium — formerly known as Highmark Stadium — on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Known for blending punk, hardcore, emo, pop-punk, and alternative music under one banner, Four Chord has become one of the country’s premier independent festivals. This year’s edition pushes the festival forward while staying rooted in the DIY spirit and community that helped define it from the start.

2026 LINEUP

Friday, September 25

• Knocked Loose

• Underoath

• Kublai Khan TX

• We Came As Romans

• Saosin

• Superheaven

• Counterparts

• Haywire

• Militarie Gun

• Thousand Below

• Facewreck

• Pain Clinic

Saturday, September 26

• Pierce the Veil

• Mayday Parade

• Boys Like Girls

• State Champs performing Around The World and Back

• Mom Jeans

• Motion City Soundtrack

• Cartel

• Finch

• Driveways

• Hit The Lights

• Eternal Boy

• Patent Pending

• Keep Flying

• Don’t Panic

• Heading North

With a lineup that bridges hardcore intensity, emo nostalgia, melodic punk, and modern alternative rock, Four Chord Music Festival 12 reflects the evolving landscape of heavy and independent music while continuing to celebrate the scenes and communities that helped shape it.

Festival founder Rishi Bahl comments: “I just love the city of Pittsburgh. It possesses a resilience and a charm that matches the people who live here. My love for punk rock started at the very location where we are bringing the festival back; my first ever Warped Tour was in this very space, and bringing it back is a full-circle moment. F.N.B. Stadium is a beautiful location near the confluence of Pittsburgh’s 3 downtown rivers, offering one of the most picturesque concert experiences. We wanted to expand the festival’s reach by offering a day of bands that have never played Four Chord before, while still staying true to what helped the festival grow. I think the heavier bands coming to the festival provide a nuance we have never had before. Additionally, the Saturday lineup brings out all of the pop-punk and adjacent genres in new and familiar ways that our patrons love. I am confident there is a band for everyone at this year’s festival, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what our amazing city offers. See you in the pit.”