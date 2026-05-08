Jonathan Lee Named Managing Director for AEG Presents Korea

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (CelebrityAccess) – AEG Presents, a global leader in live entertainment, announced today that they have named Jonathan Lee Managing Director of the AEG Presents Korea office. Previously serving as Business Development Director at WPP Korea, where he led strategic initiatives, partnerships, and M&A transactions, Lee will oversee AEG Presents Korea’s strategy and continued growth in the K-pop touring market. This appointment underscores the company’s ongoing investment in and long-term vision for one of the world’s most dynamic and influential global music markets. Lee will be based in Seoul and report to SVP of Global Touring, AEG Presents, Michael Harrison.

“I’m honored to join AEG Presents at such an exciting time for both K-pop and the Korean live entertainment market,” said Lee, “Korea has become one of the most important music markets in the world, with its globally influential fan culture and artist ecosystem continuing to shape the future of live entertainment. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen AEG Presents’ presence in Korea, build meaningful partnerships, and create long-term growth opportunities for both artists and fans.”

Commented Harrison, “Korea sits at the center of the global K‑Pop ecosystem and plays a critical role in our overall Asia strategy. Jonathan’s appointment and the opening of our Korea office mark an important milestone in AEG Presents’ long-term commitment to the region. With Jonathan’s leadership on the ground, we are well positioned to deepen artist and partner relationships, support inbound and outbound touring, and build a sustainable platform that connects Korea more directly with our global touring network.”

Jonathan Lee brings 20 years of experience across entertainment and marketing, with a focus on corporate strategy, partnerships, and M&A. He previously served as Business Development Director at WPP Korea and held roles at CJ ENM across corporate strategy and international business. He holds a degree in Management Science from the University of California, San Diego.