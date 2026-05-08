Madison Square Garden Entertainment Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (“MSG Entertainment” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The fiscal 2026 third quarter was highlighted by a diverse mix of live entertainment and sporting events across the Company’s portfolio of venues. That included significant growth in the number of concerts at the Madison Square Garden Arena (“The Garden”) and the last performances in this year’s record-setting Christmas Spectacular run. It also included the continuation of the New York Knicks (“Knicks”) and the New York Rangers (“Rangers”) 2025-26 regular seasons at The Garden.

For the fiscal 2026 third quarter, the Company reported revenues of $246.3 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 2%, as compared to the prior year quarter. In addition, the Company reported operating income of $16.1 million, a decrease of $11.2 million, or 41%, and adjusted operating income of $46.0 million, a decrease of $11.8 million, or 20%, both as compared to the prior year quarter.(1)

Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan said, “We continue to bring an array of live events to our venues, and demand for those entertainment offerings remains strong. As we approach the end of the fiscal year, we remain on track to deliver robust growth in revenue and adjusted operating income in fiscal 2026.”

Entertainment Offerings, Arena License Fees and Other Leasing

Fiscal 2026 third quarter revenues from entertainment offerings of $165.7 million increased $5.5 million, or 3%, as compared to the prior year quarter.

Revenues subject to the sharing of economics with Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (“MSG Sports”) pursuant to the Arena License Agreements increased $5.4 million, primarily due to higher suite license fee revenues (excluding those retained by the Company).

Revenues from concerts increased $3.7 million, primarily reflecting an increase in the number of concerts at The Garden, partially offset by a decrease in the number of concerts at the Company’s theaters.

Revenues from venue-related sponsorship, signage, and suite license fees increased $3.1 million due to higher suite license fee revenues (excluding those shared with MSG Sports pursuant to the Arena License Agreements) and higher sponsorship and signage revenues.

Revenues from the presentation of the Christmas Spectacular production increased $1.3 million, primarily due to an increase in ticket-related revenue, which reflected higher per-show revenue and one additional performance as compared to the prior year quarter.

production increased $1.3 million, primarily due to an increase in ticket-related revenue, which reflected higher per-show revenue and one additional performance as compared to the prior year quarter. Revenues from other live entertainment and sporting events decreased $7.7 million due to a decrease in the number of events at the Company’s venues (including the absence of a multi-day special event held at Radio City Music Hall in the prior year quarter), partially offset by higher per-event revenue.

Fiscal 2026 third quarter arena license fees and other leasing revenues of $35.5 million decreased $1.0 million, or 3%, as compared to the prior year quarter, due to fewer Knicks and Rangers games played at The Garden in the current year quarter, partially offset by higher other leasing revenues.

Fiscal 2026 third quarter direct operating expenses associated with entertainment offerings, arena license fees and other leasing of $118.3 million increased $10.3 million, or 10%, as compared to the prior year quarter.

Expenses subject to the sharing of economics with MSG Sports pursuant to the Arena License Agreements increased $5.0 million, primarily due to expenses incurred as a result of the increase in suite license fee revenues.

Expenses for concerts increased $2.6 million, primarily due to an increase in the number of concerts at The Garden, partially offset by a decrease in the number of concerts at the Company’s theaters.

Venue operating costs increased $2.4 million, primarily due to higher employee compensation and benefits, as well as higher repairs and maintenance expenses.

Expenses for other live entertainment and sporting events decreased $2.0 million due to a decrease in the number of events at the Company’s venues (including the absence of a multi-day special event held at Radio City Music Hall in the prior year quarter), partially offset by higher per-event expenses.

Food, Beverage and Merchandise

Fiscal 2026 third quarter food, beverage and merchandise revenues of $45.1 million decreased $0.7 million, or 2%, as compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily reflected (i) lower food and beverage sales at Knicks and Rangers games of $2.8 million, primarily due to the impact of a combined five fewer Knicks and Rangers games played at The Garden, partially offset by (ii) higher food and beverage sales at concerts held at the Company’s venues of $2.4 million, primarily due to an increase in the number of concerts at The Garden, partially offset by a decrease in the number of concerts at the Company’s theaters.

Fiscal 2026 third quarter food, beverage and merchandise direct operating expenses of $28.5 million decreased $2.4 million, or 8%, as compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower food and beverage costs related to Knicks and Rangers games at The Garden, partially offset by higher food and beverage costs related to concerts, both as compared to the prior year quarter.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Fiscal 2026 third quarter selling, general and administrative expenses of $61.0 million increased $8.8 million, or 17%, as compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily due to (i) an increase in employee compensation and benefits, (ii) higher rent expense, and (iii) other cost increases.

Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income

Fiscal 2026 third quarter operating income of $16.1 million decreased $11.2 million, or 41%, as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses, restructuring charges and direct operating expenses, partially offset by the absence of impairment of long-lived assets recognized in the prior year quarter and the increase in revenues. Fiscal 2026 third quarter adjusted operating income of $46.0 million decreased $11.8 million, or 20%, as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher direct operating expenses and higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by the increase in revenues.