Music Publishing Leaders Jeff And Todd Brabec Named Artistic License Award Honorees

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) congratulates longtime music publishing leaders Jeff Brabec and Todd Brabec on being named honorees at the 18th Annual Artistic License Awards, presented by California Lawyers for the Arts. The awards ceremony will take place on May 31st in Santa Monica at the William Turner Gallery at Bergamot Station.

The Artistic License Awards recognize individuals and organizations who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in the arts while supporting and strengthening creative communities. Jeff and Todd are being honored for their decades of leadership, education, and advocacy within the music publishing and entertainment law communities.

Twin brothers whose careers have spanned the legal, business, and educational sides of the music industry, the Brabecs are widely recognized as two of the most influential voices in music publishing. Together they have helped shape the understanding of music rights, licensing, and songwriter income for generations of creators, executives, attorneys, and students.

Todd Brabec is an entertainment law attorney, consultant, and educator – and a member of the Board of the Los Angeles Chapter of AIMP – whose 37-year career at ASCAP included serving as Executive Vice President and Worldwide Director of Membership. During his tenure, he oversaw membership operations across multiple international offices and played a pivotal role in modernizing the organization’s distribution systems and royalty structures, helping expand ASCAP’s market share and significantly increase songwriter and composer earnings. Today, Brabec continues to work as a consultant and attorney specializing in entertainment law and serves as an adjunct professor at USC, where he teaches courses on music licensing, publishing, and song contracts.

Jeff Brabec currently serves as Senior Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs for BMG Rights Management, where he specializes in music publishing catalogue acquisitions and complex licensing and rights agreements. A graduate of the New York University School of Law, Brabec has played a central role in evaluating and negotiating major publishing transactions and licensing agreements across digital media, film, television, and emerging technologies. In addition to his work at BMG, he serves as an adjunct professor at the USC Thornton School of Music, teaching music publishing and licensing. Brabec also serves on the board of the Mechanical Licensing Collective, established through the Music Modernization Act. He is also a member of the AIMP Los Angeles chapter.

“Jeff and Todd Brabec have spent decades helping songwriters, publishers, and music professionals better understand the complex economics and legal foundations of our business,” said Frank Handy, AIMP National Chair. “Through their leadership, writing, and teaching, they have made an extraordinary contribution to the music publishing community. On behalf of the Association of Independent Music Publishers, we are proud to congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition from California Lawyers for the Arts and to celebrate the lasting impact they continue to have on our industry.”

The Association of Independent Music Publishers congratulates Jeff and Todd Brabec on this recognition from California Lawyers for the Arts and celebrates their enduring contributions to the music publishing community.