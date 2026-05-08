Mystic Lake Amphitheater Announces Opening Night Celebration

SHAKOPEE, MN (CelebrityAccess) – Mystic Lake Amphitheater will officially open its doors in Shakopee on Saturday, June 20, launching with a $20 opening night celebration that highlights a curated lineup of Minnesota talent and introduces the Twin Cities metro’s newest destination for summer concerts.

The evening, billed as a celebration of music, comedy, and community, sets the tone for what organizers envision as a shared cultural hub. “Our fans in Minnesota will soon have a world-class outdoor amphitheater they can call their own, with a lineup spanning every genre,” said Josh Lacey, Minnesota Market President for Live Nation. “What better way to celebrate the opening of this new home for summer concert memories than with an evening of Minnesota music, comedy and community? With $20 tickets and an eclectic lineup of homegrown talent, it’s a night designed to bring fans together and give back locally.”

The opening celebration will run from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. and feature performances by Motion City Soundtrack, Ber, and Rocket Club. The evening will begin with a special set from students of School of Rock, marking the very first performance on the amphitheater’s stage. St. Paul native and Saturday Night Live cast member Tommy Brennan will serve as host, with a headliner to be announced at a later date.

A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit The Salt Cure Restaurant Recovery Fund, which supports restaurant workers and businesses across Minnesota. For Stephanie March, co-founder of the fund, the partnership reflects the deeper purpose behind the celebration. “We’re beyond honored to be the beneficiary of such a meaningful gathering at Mystic Lake Amphitheater, and it means the world to us that this hospitality is being offered to struggling Minnesota restaurants,” March said. “The core of our mission is strengthening our community, and events like this, which brings people together, proves that we need these places to feed our souls every day.”

Pre-sale tickets begin Thursday, May 7, at 10:00 a.m., followed by the general on-sale Friday, May 8, at 10:00 a.m.

Following the opening night festivities, Mystic Lake Amphitheater will kick off its inaugural season with more than 35 concerts across a wide range of genres, including rock, country, hip-hop, and pop. The venue will also host community gatherings and private events, establishing itself as a year-round destination.

The first official performance is set for June 22, headlined by mgk. The season lineup includes major acts such as Dave Matthews Band, Bob Dylan, Lil Wayne with 2 Chainz, Hilary Duff, Chris Stapleton, Kesha, Guns N’ Roses, Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival, Mötley Crüe, Wu-Tang Clan, Iron Maiden, and Pitbull with Lil Jon, among many others.

According to Jason Moutry, General Manager of Mystic Lake Amphitheater, the venue has been designed with both fans and artists in mind. “It’s exciting to see Mystic Lake Amphitheater come to life,” Moutry said. “Our focus has been on building a venue that delivers a safe, smooth, and memorable experience for fans, artists, and everyone involved in bringing these shows to life. We’re looking forward to opening the gates and welcoming fans for the first of many great nights.”

The 19,000-capacity amphitheater features state-of-the-art production, exceptional acoustics, and unobstructed sightlines, along with an outdoor plaza overlooking the Minnesota River Valley. Guests can expect a fan-first experience throughout the venue, including a concessions program that highlights local partners, a beverage lineup featuring craft cocktails and regional brews, and accessible pricing with value options like $2 hot dogs, $5 beer, and a range of popular items priced at $7.

Premium offerings include box and suite seating with dedicated entrances, VIP club access, and exclusive bunker suites located just 125 feet from the stage. Fans with premium access can also enjoy “The Backyard,” a pre-show social space featuring food, drinks, lawn games, and live music.

Beyond entertainment, Mystic Lake Amphitheater is expected to make a significant impact on the local community, supporting more than 800 jobs across operations, hospitality, and security, with wages ranging from $18 to $25 per hour. The venue is projected to generate $138 million annually in regional economic impact, including $73 million in local spending and $11 million in tax revenue, with roughly half of that activity driven by visitors from outside the area.

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