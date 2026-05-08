Ticketmaster Cuts 350 Jobs Worldwide

(vip-booking) – Ticketmaster has reduced its global workforce by approximately 350 positions, representing around eight percent of the company’s employees worldwide, as the ticketing company restructures parts of its business around technology and long-term operational priorities.

The cuts affect staff across roughly 25 countries and are primarily focused on engineering, product development and design teams. The restructuring also includes a reduction in contractor roles as the company looks to streamline operations.

According to company executives, the move is part of a broader strategic reorganisation rather than a response to declining business performance. Leadership said the company is concentrating resources on a smaller number of higher-priority initiatives and future technology investments.

Saumil Mehta told Pollstar that the restructuring is intended to simplify Ticketmaster’s organisational structure by reducing management layers, consolidating responsibilities across teams and aligning resources more closely with future projects.

The changes come as parent company Live Nation Entertainment continues to report growth across its live entertainment and ticketing operations, including higher ticket sales activity and multi-billion-dollar quarterly revenues.

A key focus of the company’s strategy is the expansion of technology and artificial intelligence tools, which Ticketmaster leadership has described as increasingly important for ticket discovery, fan engagement and purchasing experiences.

The restructuring also takes place against the backdrop of ongoing regulatory and legal scrutiny surrounding Ticketmaster and Live Nation, including competition-related challenges tied to the companies’ market position within the live entertainment and ticketing sectors.