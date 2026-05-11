ABKCO Settles Lawsuit With Behr Paint Over Use Of Rolling Stones Song

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – ABKCO Music & Records has reached a settlement with Behr Paint after a legal dispute over the use of The Rolling Stones’ classic song “Paint It Black” in an ad.

The music company, which owns rights to the band’s early recordings, said the paint brand used the 1966 hit in a social media advertisement without permission. The case centered on Behr Paint’s use of the song in an online promotional post for its products.

The lawsuit was first filed in November 2025, with ABKCO accusing Behr of copyright infringement. The company argued that brands are normally required to pay large licensing fees to use well-known songs in ads. As reported by Billboard, ABKCO claimed that licenses for “Paint It Black” can cost anywhere from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars.

ABKCO also said it suffered damages because the song was used without approval. The company argued the use of the track created an unauthorized commercial association and was done without payment or proper licensing.

Behr had denied wrongdoing earlier in the case, but the dispute has now been resolved. As reported by JD Journal, both sides informed a federal court that they reached an agreement, which ends the lawsuit tied to the Instagram ad.

Court documents show that the two companies filed a joint notice of settlement and plan to formally dismiss the case. As reported by multiple outlets, the terms of the deal were not made public.