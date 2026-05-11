Apple Corps Announces First Official Beatles Fan Experience At Savile Row

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Apple Corps Ltd. has announced plans for its first official immersive Beatles fan experience, set to open in 2027 at the band’s famous former headquarters in London.

Located at 3 Savile Row in Mayfair, the site holds a key place in music history. It served as an early Apple Corps office in the late 1960s, housed the studio where Let It Be was recorded, and was the location of The Beatles’ final public performance — their rooftop concert on January 30, 1969.

For the first time, the building will open to the public. The new attraction, titled The Beatles at 3 Savile Row, will span seven floors and feature previously unseen archival material, rotating exhibits, a retail space, and a recreation of the original recording studio. Fans will also be able to step onto the rooftop where the legendary concert took place.

Apple Corps CEO Tom Greene said the project marks a return to the company’s roots while giving fans a new way to connect with the band’s legacy.

“We’re thrilled to bring Apple Corps back to its spiritual home and give The Beatles fans something truly special,” Greene said. “Every single day, fans are taking pictures of the outside of 3 Savile Row — but now they’ll be able to go inside and explore all seven floors, including the rooftop where even the railings remain the same from that famous day in 1969.”

Paul McCartney reflected on revisiting the building and the memories connected to it.

“It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around,” he said. “There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop… I’m excited for people to see it when it’s ready.”

Ringo Starr also shared his reaction, describing the experience simply as emotional: “Wow, it’s like coming home.”

Founded in 1968, Apple Corps has managed The Beatles’ creative and business work for decades. The opening of the Savile Row experience reflects a full-circle moment for the company as it returns to one of its most important early locations.

The announcement comes during a period of renewed global interest in The Beatles. In recent years, the group has continued to reach new audiences through projects like the 2023 single “Now and Then,” as well as film and documentary releases including Peter Jackson’s Get Back and other restored archival projects.

Looking ahead, The Beatles’ story is also set to expand in film. A four-part movie project directed by Sam Mendes is scheduled for release in April 2028 and will mark the first time Apple Corps has authorized full scripted films based on the band’s life and music.