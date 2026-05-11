Belgian Festival Cancels Acts After Weak Ticket Sales

BELGIUM (vip-booking) – Belgian festival Copa DOK has confirmed that its Friday programme will go ahead after previously warning that the opening day could be cancelled due to weak ticket sales, although artists Selda Bağcan and Amber Broos have now been removed from the line-up as part of programme adjustments.

Last month, the organisers said that an additional 1,000 tickets would need to be sold in order to secure the Friday event. In an update posted on social media, the festival said the day has now been saved, although changes to the line-up and programme were required.

“We are going ahead with Friday, but to do so we had to make some difficult decisions,” the organisation stated. “After extensive discussions, we have made both artistic and organizational adjustments.”

According to Copa DOK, the decision to remove Selda Bagcan and Amber Broos was made by the organisation in consultation with the artists and their respective teams.

“We hope to welcome them to our stage in the future and thank them for their understanding and flexibility,” the statement added.

The festival also announced that ticket prices for Friday will be adjusted following the programme changes. Existing ticket holders will be contacted directly regarding the revised pricing.

“At the same time, together with artists, ticket buyers, and our community, we have decided to move forward,” the organisers said. “We are not giving up. We are going all in.”

Copa DOK is scheduled to take place from May 14–16 at Ghent City Harbour. Other acts on the programme include Gabriel Rios, Goran Bregovic, De Jeugd van Tegenwoordig, Milk Inc., and De La Soul.